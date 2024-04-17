Audi continues to boost S3 ICE sedan performance

Audi has recently unveiled the 2025 Audi S3 in performance-enhanced sedan and Sportback models. Similar to the added performance features in the new and sportier Audi A3, the S3 models continue to advance the platform’s power, design, and technological innovation. Set to hit dealerships in the second quarter of 2024, the 2025 Audi S3 is another step up in the luxury sports sedan category.

Why the 2025 Audi S3 performance updates matter



The 2025 updates are particularly significant because they demonstrate Audi’s confidence in internal combustion engine (ICE) technology amidst a market shifting towards electrification. By enhancing the ICE capabilities of the Audi S3, Audi caters to enthusiasts of traditional high-performance engines and emphasizes the ongoing relevance and advancement of ICE technology in modern vehicles. These updates show that Audi stays in the game with ICE performance vehicles.

2025 Audi S3: upgraded power



The S3 engine has been upgraded to deliver 328 horsepower and 309 foot-pounds of torque, an increase of 20 horsepower and 15 ft-lb of torque from previous models. Audi says the 2025 S3 accelerates from zero to 60 mph in 4.7 seconds. The peak torque is accessible from a broad range of RPMs (2100-5500), enhancing responsiveness and driving dynamics. The top speed is electronically limited to 155 mph.

Additional engine motor performance improvements include preloading the turbocharger to minimize lag with moderate acceleration from a steady speed. The shift time between gears with the 7-speed S tronic transmission has been cut in half. Couple with turbo preloading the overall response is improved in Drive mode with quicker starts and smoother shifts.

2025 Audi S3: upgraded handling



The standard S3 Quattro system now offers torque splitting, which dynamically adjusts torque distribution between the rear wheels during cornering, significantly improving agility and stability. A new Dynamic Plus drive mode increases the selection to six program modes. Dynamic Plus is the highest performance mode which adjusts engine mapping, throttle response, steering, braking, and suspension settings. The other five settings range from Comfort to Dynamic.

The S3’s suspension components have been stiffened for better steering feedback and cornering control. The standard S sports suspension lowers the body by 15 mm compared to the A3, and optional adaptive dampers further enhance the driving dynamics. Brake discs have been enlarged, and new 19-inch tire options are available, improving braking and handling on dry surfaces.

2025 Audi S3: updated design and technology



Exterior modifications for the S3 include a new front spoiler with vertical struts, a more dynamic rear bumper with four tailpipes, and optional performance exhaust systems. Interior updates feature a sporty design with dark colors and minimal silver accents, a 10.1-inch touch display, Audi’s virtual cockpit, comprehensive connectivity options, and inductive smartphone charging and USB-C ports.

These strategic updates to the 2025 Audi S3 reinforce its status as a compact luxury performance sedan. It provides exhilarating speed, advanced technology, and robust handling that cater to both automotive purists and modern consumers. U.S. pricing should be available soon.

