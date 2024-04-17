 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

The newly tuned and sharpened Audi S3: Faster, lower, and grippier

Audi continues to boost S3 ICE sedan performance

Bruce Brown
By
Blue 2025 Audi S3 direct front view with the car driving on a mountain road with rocks and trees on either side.
Audi AG / Audi AG

Audi has recently unveiled the 2025 Audi S3 in performance-enhanced sedan and Sportback models. Similar to the added performance features in the new and sportier Audi A3, the S3 models continue to advance the platform’s power, design, and technological innovation. Set to hit dealerships in the second quarter of 2024, the 2025 Audi S3 is another step up in the luxury sports sedan category.

Why the 2025 Audi S3 performance updates matter

Blue 2025 Audi S3 left front three-quarter view parked on a beach with water in the background.
The 2025 updates are particularly significant because they demonstrate Audi’s confidence in internal combustion engine (ICE) technology amidst a market shifting towards electrification. By enhancing the ICE capabilities of the Audi S3, Audi caters to enthusiasts of traditional high-performance engines and emphasizes the ongoing relevance and advancement of ICE technology in modern vehicles. These updates show that Audi stays in the game with ICE performance vehicles.

Recommended Videos

2025 Audi S3: upgraded power

Blue 2025 Audi S3 view of driver's cockpit and dah front just inside the open driver door.
The S3 engine has been upgraded to deliver 328 horsepower and 309 foot-pounds of torque, an increase of 20 horsepower and 15 ft-lb of torque from previous models. Audi says the 2025 S3 accelerates from zero to 60 mph in 4.7 seconds. The peak torque is accessible from a broad range of RPMs (2100-5500), enhancing responsiveness and driving dynamics. The top speed is electronically limited to 155 mph.

Related

Additional engine motor performance improvements include preloading the turbocharger to minimize lag with moderate acceleration from a steady speed. The shift time between gears with the 7-speed S tronic transmission has been cut in half. Couple with turbo preloading the overall response is improved in Drive mode with quicker starts and smoother shifts.

2025 Audi S3: upgraded handling

Blue 2025 Audi S3 interior view of the front seating area and dashboard taken directly centered from high in the second row.
The standard S3 Quattro system now offers torque splitting, which dynamically adjusts torque distribution between the rear wheels during cornering, significantly improving agility and stability. A new Dynamic Plus drive mode increases the selection to six program modes. Dynamic Plus is the highest performance mode which adjusts engine mapping, throttle response, steering, braking, and suspension settings. The other five settings range from Comfort to Dynamic.

The S3’s suspension components have been stiffened for better steering feedback and cornering control. The standard S sports suspension lowers the body by 15 mm compared to the A3, and optional adaptive dampers further enhance the driving dynamics. Brake discs have been enlarged, and new 19-inch tire options are available, improving braking and handling on dry surfaces.

2025 Audi S3: updated design and technology

Blue 2025 Audi S3 left rear view across the back of the car with four exhaust pipe tips in view.
Exterior modifications for the S3 include a new front spoiler with vertical struts, a more dynamic rear bumper with four tailpipes, and optional performance exhaust systems. Interior updates feature a sporty design with dark colors and minimal silver accents, a 10.1-inch touch display, Audi’s virtual cockpit, comprehensive connectivity options, and inductive smartphone charging and USB-C ports.

Audi S3

Blue 2025 Audi S3 right rear three-quarter view parked on a beach with water in the background.
These strategic updates to the 2025 Audi S3 reinforce its status as a compact luxury performance sedan. It provides exhilarating speed, advanced technology, and robust handling that cater to both automotive purists and modern consumers. U.S. pricing should be available soon.

Editors' Recommendations

Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
Digital Trends Contributing Editor Bruce Brown is a member of the Smart Homes and Cars teams. He also writes technology news…
MINI debuts 5th generation 3-door MINI Cooper and MINI Cooper S with gas engines
Gas-powered Mini Coopers live on
2025 Mini Cooper S left front three-quarter view studio shot with shadows.

When Mini launched the 2025 Mini Countryman Electric battery-electric vehicle (BEV) via the Sphere in Las Vegas last year, the easy reaction could have been, "Well, that's it for Mini and ICEs." But Mini just proved that response wrong. BMW Group's Mini brand recently announced the fifth generation Mini Cooper and Mini Cooper S gas-powered fun-mobiles for the global market.

Why gas-powered Mini Coopers matter
The Mini Cooper's appeal to auto enthusiasts has endured since the original models debuted in 1961. Small, cute, economical, easy to park, and fun to drive, the Mini Cooper has become larger and more potent in the last 63 years. Mini EV models have captured the most recent headlines, but the revered auto brand will not abandon its heritage.
The new generation Mini Cooper C and Mini Cooper S 3-door gas-powered cars combine the Mini's classic, minimalist design features, updated digital assistance and convenience features, and the Mini's go-cart-like driving experience.

Read more
An all-electric Jeep Wagoneer S is set to debut this fall: Everything we know so far
The Jeep Wagoneer S BEV will have 600 horsepower
All-Electric Jeep Wagoneer S shadowed image showing front LED lighting grid.

When the Jeep Wagoneer S appears in dealerships in the fall of 2024, it will be the first of eight battery-electric vehicle (BEV) launches on the STLA-Large platform planned by the Stellantis family of brands from 2024 to 2026. Stellantis will also use the Wagoneer S's BEV-native platform with all-electric vehicles from Dodge, Chrysler, Alfa Romeo, and Maserati.

So far, Jeep has teased with photos and performance nuggets and claims that the Wagoneer S interior "features premium technology seamlessly integrated with meticulously crafted artisan details." Jeep also hasn't released starting prices for the Wagoneer  S, but judging from the generous portion of superlatives in the Stellantis news release, we expect prices to reach or exceed the $80,000 threshold for SUV EV tax credits.

Read more
Hertz is unloading Tesla Model 3 vehicles for cheap – here’s why you should avoid buying one
Tesla Model 3 deal - sounds good, but buyer beware
For sale by Hertz 2022 Certified Pre Owned 2022 Tesla Model 3 Long Range sedan red right front side view.

Want to buy a Tesla on the cheap? In 2021, Hertz bought many electric vehicles (EVs), especially Teslas. The initial plan was to buy 100,000 Teslas. However, Hertz is selling hundreds of Tesla Model 3 and Model Y EVs with mileage ranging from 13,000 to nearly 100,000 miles. The reported reasons for the sales range from the average rental car inventory turnover to unexpectedly high collision costs. The resales also may reflect the same EV reliability issues recently reported by Consumer Reports.

Whatever the reason, Hertz's used car resale business means you and I could save a lot of money buying a used Tesla Model 3 or Model Y directly from Hertz. At first glance, the prices seem attractive. But there are a few reasons why you shouldn't purchase one of these used EVs.

Read more