Book this LA hotel suite and drive away in a Bentley

The Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills is raising the bar on exclusive experiences with its new “The Suite Ride” package. In collaboration with Beverly Hills Car Rental, the hotel is offering guests the opportunity to drive away in a high-performance luxury vehicle during their stay. When booking one of the hotel’s 51 iconic signature suites, guests will receive a complimentary exotic car from Beverly Hills Car Rental, including the option to cruise around in a sleek Bentley, Ferrari, or Lamborghini.

Beverly Hills Car Rental is renowned for its extensive fleet of exotic vehicles, boasting one of the world’s largest collections of highly sought-after luxury cars. This new offering aligns perfectly with the Waldorf Astoria’s reputation for providing guests with only the finest amenities and experiences.

Recommended Videos

The “Suite Ride” experience further solidifies the Waldorf Astoria’s place as a premier destination for those seeking ultimate luxury in Beverly Hills. This announcement comes just after the exciting news that the iconic Waldorf Astoria New York will be reopening reservations for 2025, promising even more extraordinary experiences for guests.

‘The Suite Ride’ package: The details

“The Suite Ride” package at Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills offers guests an exclusive opportunity to drive away in some of the world’s most coveted luxury vehicles. The choice of car depends on the suite category reserved:

Deluxe Corner Junior Suite : Bentley Bentayga, Ferrari Portofino, or Bentley Flying Spur

Beverly Hills or Hollywood Suite : Lamborghini Urus, Bentley GTC, or Ferrari Roma

Signature Suite : Rolls Royce Cullinan, Ferrari 296GTS, or Lamborghini Huracán EVO

Guestroom — Superior, Deluxe, or Beverly Hills Queen/King : Mercedes S580, Porsche 911, or Mercedes G550

“Our guests are seeking the very best of the California good life and these incredible bespoke automobiles are yet another way we are able to enhance their hotel – and destination – experience,” said Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills Director of Hotel Operations Joyce Louie. “This special offer aligns perfectly with the hotel’s luxury amenities.”

“The Suite Ride” package starts at $1,470 per night. For more information or to book this exclusive experience, visit the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills website.