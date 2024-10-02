Virgin Atlantic upgrades its Flying Club program

Virgin Atlantic announced a significant change to its Flying Club loyalty program this week. Now, members can use points to book any seat. Previously, only 12 seats per flight were available to club members. Additionally, there are increased reward point rates in Upper and Premium Class and new Saver reward seats. The upgrades take effect on October 30.

Virgin Atlantic Flying Club is better than ever

With the new changes, Flying Club members can book any seat at any time. That offers customers the ultimate flexibility and more ways to use their points. Similar to standard tickets, seat pricing varies with demand. Besides that, Saver reward seats will offer thrifty pricing so that more passengers can afford a dream trip.

Saver reward seats offer the airline’s best pricing yet on thousands of flights. Priced even less than the current reward seats, they’re bookable with as little as 6,000 points for a flight to New York.

Now, members can use their points to upgrade to a Premium or Upper Class seat from a reward or standard ticket. They can also use Upgrade or Companion vouchers on any seat. Flying Club will also increase points earned on Premium and Upper Class seats, giving members more opportunities to rack up points.

Shai Weiss, CEO, Virgin Atlantic, commented: “Our customers mean the world to us. We are flying because of them and for forty years we have existed to make their journeys safe and special. Our aim is always to do right by them and to make them smile. In our special Ruby anniversary year, we are making every single seat available for purchase with points, becoming even more rewarding for our millions of loyal Flying Club members.”