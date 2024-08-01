 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

Venice limits tourist group sizes — how the new rules will affect your trip

Venice introduces rules to preserve city

By
Canals in Burano, Venice, Italy
Burano, Venice, Italy Robin Lopez via Unsplash

Yesterday, in a move to preserve its cultural heritage and give locals peace, Venice introduced limits on tourist group size. The new rule restricts groups to 25 people and bans guides from using loudspeakers, reducing the effects of mass tourism. Here’s what you need to know.

New Venice tourism rules: Smaller groups, quieter streets

The new rules seek to balance the positive economics of tourism with protecting the city and locals’ quality of life. That’s a difficult formula, as visitors are an important source of income, yet too many can impact the city’s charm. The regulations arrive as overtourism is a hot topic across the globe, with protests in Alaska and Spain. 

Recommended Videos

For groups over 25 or guides using a loudspeaker, fines await, ranging from 25 to 500 Euros ($27-541). That’s intended to demonstrate the serious intent of the city’s efforts to manage tourism. In doing so, the city hopes to move toward a sustainable tourism model.

Additionally, the regulations extend beyond Venice’s borders. The bordering islands of Torcello, Murano, and Burano are also subject to the rules, providing uniform practices across the Venetian region. The islands experience similar crowding to Venice, with unique experiences like vibrant houses in Burano, glassmaking in Murano, and historical sites in Torcello.

The measures follow Venice’s introduction of a visitor payment system in April. The world-first system sought to limit those on day trips during peak times and even out visitor numbers during the year. The pilot measure ended in July, and officials are now studying the data.

Some exemptions apply to the 25-person group limit. Children under two years old don’t count, and educational tours or student groups aren’t restricted by size. 

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark Reif is a writer from Stowe, Vermont. During the winter, he works as a snowboard coach and rides more than 100 days. The…
The longest rail trail in New England opens in Vermont
Explore Vermont on the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail
Surface of Lamoille Valley Rail Trail

Vermont’s 93-mile-long Lamoille Valley Rail Trail, which had its opening delayed by historic flooding last summer, is now ready to welcome recreational enthusiasts. Hikers, bikers, and horseback riders can venture out any time of year, while in the winter, skiers, snowshoers, and snowmobilers can join in the fun.

The trail lets people get up close to Vermont’s rustic, charming landscape, winding through 18 towns and sites like the Fisher Historic Bridge and historic railroad stations. Here’s what you need to know.
Lamoille Rail Trail: A historic route everyone can experience

Read more
Copenhagen has a new program to encourage sustainable tourism with these perks
Copehagen rewards tourists who make sustainable decisions
Waterway in Copenhagen, Denmark

This summer, Copenhagen will reward tourists when they make sustainable decisions. With the CopenPay program, officials seek to reduce tourism’s environmental impact on the city of 600,000. There’s certainly a need for that — with historic attractions like Frederiksberg Palace and the Little Mermaid sculpture  — and more than 12 million booking overnight stays last year.

Throughout Europe, there has also been recent pushback against over-tourism, with Barcelona locals shooting water pistols at visitors, and protests taking place in the Canary Islands. The Copenhagen program — while not aimed at reducing tourism — could make locals rest easier. Here’s how Copenhagen will encourage environmentally friendly tourism.
Green choices for cultural experiences: How Copenhagen will reward sustainable tourism
Copenhagen, Denmark Johan Mouchet via Unsplas

Read more
This is the best time to visit Hawaii for an unforgettable trip
If you want to know the best time to go to Hawaii (and the worst time), here's when to plan your trip
Surfboards that have aloha spelled out on them.

 

If you want a vacation filled with gorgeous hikes, stunning beaches, delicious food, and getting safely close to volcanoes, then Hawaii is your final destination. With an endless list of reasons to visit the Aloha State, the hard decision isn't if you should go or not — it's when you should go. Whether or not you've ever been, here's the best time to visit Hawaii to get the most out of your trip.
Time to book
Everyone has preferences when it comes to vacation timing. Some people hate going during the hottest months, and some hate going during the busiest months. Pick your preference and see which month is best for you.
The off seasons

Read more