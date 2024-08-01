Venice introduces rules to preserve city

Yesterday, in a move to preserve its cultural heritage and give locals peace, Venice introduced limits on tourist group size. The new rule restricts groups to 25 people and bans guides from using loudspeakers, reducing the effects of mass tourism. Here’s what you need to know.

New Venice tourism rules: Smaller groups, quieter streets

The new rules seek to balance the positive economics of tourism with protecting the city and locals’ quality of life. That’s a difficult formula, as visitors are an important source of income, yet too many can impact the city’s charm. The regulations arrive as overtourism is a hot topic across the globe, with protests in Alaska and Spain.

Recommended Videos

For groups over 25 or guides using a loudspeaker, fines await, ranging from 25 to 500 Euros ($27-541). That’s intended to demonstrate the serious intent of the city’s efforts to manage tourism. In doing so, the city hopes to move toward a sustainable tourism model.

Additionally, the regulations extend beyond Venice’s borders. The bordering islands of Torcello, Murano, and Burano are also subject to the rules, providing uniform practices across the Venetian region. The islands experience similar crowding to Venice, with unique experiences like vibrant houses in Burano, glassmaking in Murano, and historical sites in Torcello.

The measures follow Venice’s introduction of a visitor payment system in April. The world-first system sought to limit those on day trips during peak times and even out visitor numbers during the year. The pilot measure ended in July, and officials are now studying the data.

Some exemptions apply to the 25-person group limit. Children under two years old don’t count, and educational tours or student groups aren’t restricted by size.