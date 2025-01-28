Arizona’s largest resort, VAI, to open in Glendale this year – see what’s inside

Glendale’s VAI Resort, the much-anticipated premiere entertainment destination, is set to open its doors by the end of this year, making waves as Arizona’s largest and most extravagant hotel. With a price tag nearing $1 billion, this state-of-the-art resort promises to redefine luxury and entertainment in the region.

The ultimate luxury, entertainment, and culinary destination

VAI Resort is set to deliver luxury, entertainment, and culinary experiences as it begins its phased opening later this year. Guests will enjoy a wide array of world-class amenities that redefine what it means to stay at a full-service resort.

The property boasts four towering hotel buildings offering 1,100 elegant rooms, suites, and villas, ensuring options for every group. If you want some more space, then you can check out the Vai Villas, which feature premium design rooms ranging from 1,100 to 5,300 square feet.

Dining enthusiasts can look forward to 11 signature restaurants, highlighted by the first-ever Arizona location of Bar Mar by renowned chef José Andrés. The resort will also boast 27 unique bar and cocktail experiences.

VAI Resort will also be home to groundbreaking attractions, including Konos Island – the first man-made party island in the United States – a spa, nightclub, indoor theater, rides, and attractions, as well as curated retail shops and immersive art installations.

Visitors can expect Arizona-first experiences such as the 130-foot-high Konos Sky Bar, the world’s first Mattel Adventure Park™, and a cutting-edge, multi-level indoor theater with a 2,000-person capacity. The jewel in the crown will be the VAI Amphitheater, a state-of-the-art outdoor music and entertainment venue that seats 11,000 and promises to become a major destination for live performances.

Reservations are not yet open, but you can join the resort’s email list for important updates.