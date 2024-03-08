Tumi luggage rarely ever goes on sale, but it’s up to 80% off today

How about combining the best luggage deals with some of the best luggage around? That’s exactly what’s going on at the moment at Gilt with a huge sale on Tumi luggage. Truly luxurious luggage, we rarely see Tumi gear on sale, let alone a sale that has over 50 different styles featuring. Even better, there’s up to 80% off select models. You should run rather than walk to see what’s out there if you plan on traveling in style soon. Alternatively, if you keep reading, we’re here to break down some of the best discounts in the Tumi luggage sale. Here’s what you need to know.

What to shop for in the Tumi sale

One of the best luxury luggage brands around, Tumi is a great brand to consider when investing in long-lasting luggage. Its iconic luggage is more affordable right now with the down to $578 from $825. Working out at a 29% discount, you get state-of-the-art luggage made in cobalt polycarbonate. It has the Tumi logo embossed on the back of the bag with a top and side retractable over-molded carry handle. On the inside are a variety of zipper pockets so you can keep all your items secure, as you’d want to from one of the best suitcases.

Another option from one of the best luggage brands is the . It’s $541 reduced from $675. It’s the perfect size for taking on your international travels with plenty of pockets and handles, along with a TSA integrated lock.

For the best lightweight luggage, check out the for $158. It usually costs $225 so you’re saving 29% off here ($67). The bag has room for all your key essentials with a front zip pocket along with U-Zip pocket, phone pocket, two credit card pockets, a pen loop, and other ways of storing things.

We’ve picked out just a few of the examples in the Tumi sale at Gilt right now and there are dozens more pieces of luggage available at great prices. If you’re keen to upgrade to better luggage for less, this is your chance to do so. Check it out now while there are still plenty of items available.

