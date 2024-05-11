We're pretty sure this one will have enough lifeboats

The Titanic was an engineering marvel that met a tragic end. It set new standards for ocean liners, with enormous dimensions, luxury accommodations, and intricate engineering. But on April 10, 1912, an iceberg ruined the ship’s maiden voyage from Southampton, England, to New York City. Today, it rests at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean.

Over the years, the Titanic has captured the imaginations of many, whether in movies or on deep-sea expeditions. The drama of its story and the nuances of its design make for an interesting tale. You have to wonder what it was like to ride on such an epic craft.

But you’ll wonder no more if Australian Billionaire Clive Palmer’s plans come to fruition. He wants to build an updated replica of the famous ship — named the Titanic II — with a goal to set sail in 2027. Here’s the story.

Titanic II: Travel to the past, sail into the future

Imagine traveling back in time and experiencing the people, places, and machines of yesteryear. I’d like to drive off the lot in a 1963 Corvette Stingray Split-Window, its V8 roaring as I run through the gears. It’d also be cool to experience the original Woodstock Festival, with iconic musicians and the amazing energy of the late 1960s. The new and improved Titanic II could do the same, taking you back to the original while adding modern tech and convenience.

In 2012 and again in 2018, Clive Palmer shared plans to build a Titanic replica. His dream was delayed by the pandemic, but now has renewed energy, and a goal to begin construction in early 2025.

Palmer’s goal for the project is to deliver an “authentic Titanic experience”. That includes not only the first ship’s look and feel but also the addition of advanced safety and updated technology. Examples include the original’s grand staircase and third-class dining room, where passengers can order stew and mash. Engineering by Finnish company Deltamarin will ensure optimal safety on the high seas.

Additionally, the Titanic II will follow the historic Southampton to New York City route and also cruise to destinations around the world. That should generate plenty of intrigue as its recognizable silhouette sails into port.

The Titanic II’s maiden voyage is on the horizon

If all goes as planned, the Titanic II will retrace the Southampton to New York City route in June 2027. Though not required, passengers can wear 1900s-era clothing for a true journey back to 1912. We’d go all in with period-correct clothing, sail third-class, and feast on stew and mash. If you want to go back in time yet sail into the future, you can monitor Titanic II developments on the Blue Star Lines website, where you’ll find media releases, ship specifications, and more.

