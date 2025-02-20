 Skip to main content
This is the best beach in the world, according to TripAdvisor

Elafonissi Beach in Crete, Greece, took the top spot

By
Elafonissi Beach
Stefano Zaccaria / Shutterstock

If you’re yearning for pristine waters and pink sands, your search ends here. TripAdvisor has officially declared Elafonissi Beach in Crete, Greece, as the top beach in the world in its Travellers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best Beaches for 2025.

Situated 45 miles southwest of Chania, Elafonissi is known for its turquoise waters and distinctive pink sand, making it a truly unique spot. Visitors flock here all year round to lounge on the soft sand and swim in the gorgeous, warm water. For the adventurous spirit, you can even cross a shallow lagoon to reach a deserted island, which boasts a historic lighthouse, a small chapel, and over 100 native plant species.

Other key findings

A lifeguard tower at Siesta Key beach in Sarasota, Florida with an American flag in the wind
Pola Damonte / Moment / Getty Images

Banana Beach in Phuket, Thailand, secured the second spot on the list. Named for its banana-like shape and golden sand, this tropical paradise is home to several luxury resorts, making it a prime location for a relaxing getaway.

The highest-ranking U.S. beach is Siesta Beach in Siesta Key, Florida. Its 99% quartz sand, originating from the Appalachian Mountains, stays cool even on the hottest days, meaning no scorching feet!

Other U.S. beaches featured in the top 25 include Poipu Beach Park in Kauai, Hawaii, and Ka’anapali Beach in Maui, Hawaii.

The best beaches in the world: The top 10

Eagle Beach
DF7ZS / Pixabay
  1. Elafonissi Beach, Crete, Greece
  2. Banana Beach, Phuket, Thailand
  3. Eagle Beach, Palm – Eagle Beach, Aruba
  4. Siesta Beach, Siesta Key, Florida
  5. Praia da Falésia, Olhos de Agua, Portugal
  6. Playa Varadero, Varadero, Cuba
  7. Bavaro Beach, Dominican Republic
  8. Playa de Muro Beach, Majorca, Spain
  9. Kelingking Beach, Nusa Penida, Indonesia
  10. Myrtos Beach, Kefalonia, Greece

