Discover affordable alternatives with these ‘travel twin’ destinations for 2025

Swap out expensive destinations with a more affordable alternative.

By
Copenhagen
Amanda Teague / The Manual

When many people dream of a European vacation, they envision strolling through the busy streets of London, marveling at Rome’s ancient ruins, or gliding through Venice’s romantic canals. However, while these iconic destinations are on most travelers’ bucket lists, their popularity often comes with a hefty price tag and overwhelming crowds.

But what if you could experience similar culture, history, and scenery, all while spending less and avoiding the masses? Mastercard’s new Economic Outlook report highlights a fascinating travel trend for 2025: “travel twins.” Unlike obscure “travel dupes” or hidden gems, these destinations mirror the charm and attractions of their more famous counterparts but come at a lower cost and offer a more relaxed experience.

Get the same experience for less

Copenhagen
Amanda Teague / The Manual

Mastercard dove into some of the most popular travel twins to help you experience the same magic as top destinations, but for a fraction of the cost.

If your dream trip involves biking along charming streets and enjoying delicious pastries, Copenhagen could be your perfect alternative to Amsterdam. While it may not have Amsterdam’s iconic canals, Copenhagen boasts beautiful harbors with some of the world’s cleanest waters, not to mention a thriving bike culture. 

Craving the tropical vibes of Tulum? Head to Bacalar instead. This southeastern Mexican gem, known as the Lagoon of Seven Colors, is known for its stunning blue and turquoise waters. It offers the same laid-back charm and natural beauty minus the thousands of tourists. 

If you’re drawn to Bali’s beautiful nature, Lombok provides a refreshing alternative. You’ll enjoy the same tropical paradise vibe but without the overwhelming crowds that Bali often attracts. 

Here are a few more travel twins to consider:

  • Valencia instead of Barcelona
  • Lucerne instead of Geneva
  • Dublin instead of London
  • Seville instead of Madrid
  • Athens instead of Rome
  • Sharjah instead of Dubai
  • Tbilsi instead of Istanbul
  • Budapest instead of Prague
  • Fukuoka instead of Tokyo
  • Stockholm instead of Venice

