Where everyone will be vacationing in 2025, according to Airbnb

Which destinations made the list?

By
Puerto Escondido
Airbnb

Airbnb has unveiled its top trending destinations for 2025, highlighting a mix of tropical escapes, cultural hubs, and under-the-radar gems. The list is based on rising search trends and wishlisted locations from 2024, offering a glimpse into where travelers worldwide are planning their next adventures. 

Taking the coveted number one spot is Puerto Escondido, Mexico, a laid-back port town on Mexico’s Pacific coast in the state of Oaxaca. Known for its gorgeous beaches and excellent surf culture, it’s a perfect destination for groups, with Airbnb spotlighting a stunning five-bedroom house in La Punta. This retreat is ideal for families or friends seeking a peaceful escape.

Moving from coastal vibes to a more relaxed, small-town charm, Green Bay, Wisconsin, secures the second spot. Perfect for a cozy, low-key getaway, Green Bay offers attractions like the Bay Beach Amusement Park and Green Bay Botanical Garden. For a touch of charm, Airbnb recommends a picturesque Lakefront Boho Cottage.

Rounding out the top three is the metropolis of Tokyo, Japan, a favorite among Gen Z travelers. Known for its blend of modernity and tradition, Tokyo’s allure remains unmatched. Airbnb highlights a private room in Chuo City, offering a central base for exploring the city’s streets.

Airbnb’s top destinations: The full list

Tokyo Japan
Koukichi Takahashi/EyeEm / Getty Images
  1. Puerto Escondido, Mexico
  2. Green Bay, Wisconsin
  3. Tokyo, Japan
  4. Palermo, Italy
  5. Cartagena, Colombia
  6. Charleston, South Carolina
  7. La Serena, Chile
  8. Kyoto, Japan
  9. Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
  10. Mumbai, India
  11. Mar del Plata, Argentina
  12. Manly, Australia
  13. Seville, Spain
  14. Bad Staffelstein, Germany
  15. Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA
  16. Combloux, France
  17. Chiang Mai, Thailand
  18. Cardiff, Wales
  19. Les Deux Alps, France
  20. Florianópolis, Brazil

