Where everyone will be vacationing in 2025, according to Airbnb

Airbnb has unveiled its top trending destinations for 2025, highlighting a mix of tropical escapes, cultural hubs, and under-the-radar gems. The list is based on rising search trends and wishlisted locations from 2024, offering a glimpse into where travelers worldwide are planning their next adventures.

Taking the coveted number one spot is Puerto Escondido, Mexico, a laid-back port town on Mexico’s Pacific coast in the state of Oaxaca. Known for its gorgeous beaches and excellent surf culture, it’s a perfect destination for groups, with Airbnb spotlighting a stunning five-bedroom house in La Punta. This retreat is ideal for families or friends seeking a peaceful escape.

Recommended Videos

Moving from coastal vibes to a more relaxed, small-town charm, Green Bay, Wisconsin, secures the second spot. Perfect for a cozy, low-key getaway, Green Bay offers attractions like the Bay Beach Amusement Park and Green Bay Botanical Garden. For a touch of charm, Airbnb recommends a picturesque Lakefront Boho Cottage.

Rounding out the top three is the metropolis of Tokyo, Japan, a favorite among Gen Z travelers. Known for its blend of modernity and tradition, Tokyo’s allure remains unmatched. Airbnb highlights a private room in Chuo City, offering a central base for exploring the city’s streets.

Airbnb’s top destinations: The full list