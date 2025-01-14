Escape the city: why Vashon Island is Seattle’s hidden gem

Table of Contents Table of Contents 1. Sip on traditional ciders from local orchards 2. Explore Vashon’s Japanese-American heritage at the Mukai Farm & Garden 3. Indulge in delicious local cuisine 4. Visit the island’s troll – and even camp next to him 5. Get the best sleep of your life at Lodges on Vashon

Vashon Island is just an hour from downtown Seattle, but you’ll feel like you’ve been whisked away to another world. On the 29.7 square-mile island, the pace is slower; everyone knows each other, and I was welcomed into the tight-knit community from the moment I arrived. It’s worth adding to your list of Washington State natural attractions to try, rivaling other popular West Coast islands like Bainbridge Island and Whidbey Island.

My weekend on Vashon Island provided just enough time to scope out a few gems worth a stop. Whether hopping on a ferry for a quick afternoon or spending the week, I’m sure you’ll fall in love with this charming island just as I did. Here’s my list of things to do on Vashon Island.

Recommended Videos

1. Sip on traditional ciders from local orchards

Cider is a big deal on Vashon Island. Only three wineries are officially licensed and approved to produce cider, but you won’t feel a shortage of options upon your visit. Cider tasting alone can keep you busy on the island all day, especially if you’re visiting for the annual Ciderfest festivities in October.

Nashi Orchards

I was lucky enough to sample ciders from two prominent Vashon-based orchards. First was Nashi Orchards, headed by perry and cider-producing duo Jim Gerlach and Cheryl Lubbert. In 2005, they bought 27 acres of pear trees that were in decline. Rather than clearing the land, the couple studied the history of cider making and planted an additional 15 Asian pear varieties.

Today, you can enjoy both alcoholic and non-alcoholic traditional ciders in the Nashi tasting room or at a handful of Vashon retailers. I thought they were so good that my suitcase was nearly bursting at the seams with tightly packed bottles by the end of my trip.

Dragon’s Head Cider

Next up was Dragon’s Head Cider. The property is lush and bright, and I was greeted with an impressive row of Kingston Black and Redfield Apple trees upon arrival. Adirondack chairs, hammocks, and picnic tables strewn about the property make it easy to linger on the before or after your tasting. The orchard invites you to relax, contrasting with Seattle proper’s more formal tasting rooms.

Owners Wes and Laura Cherry produce simple ciders with minimal ingredients and major flavor. They press, ferment, blend, and bottle cider right on the property, allowing complete control over the product’s quality. It’s a genuinely self-sustaining operation, with the backbone of dozens of heirloom apple and pear trees that produce a unique blend of ciders available throughout the year.

2. Explore Vashon’s Japanese-American heritage at the Mukai Farm & Garden

Several Japanese-American immigrants are credited for laying the modern agricultural foundations of Vashon Island. Despite a complicated history of forced relocations and barriers to citizenship, particularly during World War II, the Mukai Farm & Garden symbolizes this multicultural confluence.

B.D. Mukai started the strawberry farm in 1926 and innovated a fruit barreling method to pack his berries in sugar, freeze them, and ship them throughout the States. His American-born son purchased 60 acres of land on Vashon Island (something Mukai could not do as a Japan-born individual), which the family was eventually exiled from during World War II.

Although they returned to the property after the war, the strawberry economy was dwindling, and the family decided to sell it. It is now on the National Register of Historic Places, and their home has been revitalized into a museum by Friends of Mukai. I stepped inside to glimpse at a moment frozen in time, showcasing the life of this family at the height of their business success and the sobering instant they had to depart, symbolized by a lone suitcase on the master bed.

Visitors can enjoy the lush gardens and historic Mukai home by attending festivals, outdoor movie nights, and holiday celebrations on the property. Keep an eye on the event calendar for exact dates. And more is to come — Friends of Mukai plan to activate the adjacent barreling plant and convert it into a multi-use community space, opening the property to even more programming in the coming years.

3. Indulge in delicious local cuisine

Vashon Island is all about locally grown and freshly prepared foods, reflected in the town’s culinary scene. I recommend Caffe Vino Olio for an affordable yet decadent breakfast stop if you stay the night. I opted for a latte and lox plate, and plenty of pastries, bagels, and small plates are available for a quick indulgence. The staff was friendly, the vibe was laid back, and there was cozy seating where I watched locals grab their daily orders and share a morning greeting.

Just steps from the cafe, Pop Pop Bottle Shop serves fresh, savory teriyaki preparations — a comfort food many Washingtonians enjoy. Orders are packaged in to-go containers and bags as a nod to the casual roots of the dish, but the ingredients are of the utmost quality — Pop Pop sources Washington-grown meat and produce for its menu. As a bottle shop, it’s naturally the perfect stop for a quick beverage. In addition to a well-stocked drink cooler, you can peruse 18 beer taps, local ciders, and non-alcoholic options. Linger a little longer and check out the adjoining ice cream shop and arcade.

I ended my long day on the island with dinner at The Hardware Store Restaurant. Yes, the building really used to be a hardware store, and it was the first commercial building to open on Vashon Island in 1890. These days, the interior is warm and inviting, perfect for a special occasion or date night. And if you look closely enough, you can find artifacts from the former store cleverly incorporated into the decor. I had the steak frites cooked to a perfect medium-rare paired with a well-rounded mezcal drink. The house-made mac and cheese and hardware store burgers are also popular picks.

4. Visit the island’s troll – and even camp next to him

Vashon Island is very lush, reminiscent of the neighboring Hoh and Quinault Lake rainforests on Washington’s Olympic Peninsula. Point Robinson Park is a great place to get fresh air and taste this uniquely Pacific Northwest terrain, with towering trees, an abundance of moss, and many miles of beach views.

And even those on a tight schedule can walk out to see Oscar the Bird King, a larger-than-life troll sculpture crafted out of scrap wood by artist Thomas Dambo. The Bird King feels both majestic and rustic, pointing down toward visitors and staring back with eyes that seem to follow you as you walk around him.

If you have time for more exploring, you can visit the Point Robinson Lighthouse, enjoy a picnic at one of the public tables along the shoreline, or stay at one of the campsites right past the troll statue. Each activity offers rewarding views of Tacoma, the East Passage, and Mount Rainer, weather permitting.

5. Get the best sleep of your life at Lodges on Vashon

The Lodges on Vashon was one of my favorite properties in all of the Pacific Northwest. The smartly situated shipping container units are spacious and bright, with plenty of modern decor splashes that make it immediately feel like a home away from home. Since I was visiting in autumn, my first move was to turn on the cozy living room fireplace after a long day outdoors. Coffee, tea, and snacks were also available, so we prepared a warm beverage and popped popcorn as we settled in for the night.

I never wanted to leave my ultra-comfortable room with all its amenities and charm, but the surrounding property is worth your time. There’s an impressive common area with a fire pit, hanging chairs, and rentable stargazing domes. The indoor cottage meeting space is perfect for group events and can comfortably accommodate up to 35 guests. Flowers, apple trees, and hilly grasses surround the lodge grounds, adding even more tranquility to my stay.

It’s really easy to walk to all of the things to do on Vashon Island from the lodge — in fact, each restaurant on this list was a quick 5- to 10-minute walk from my room. And after a day driving around or commuting on the ferry, it’s nice to explore Vashon Island on foot.

Pulling myself out of bed and heading back toward the ferry the following morning was definitely a sad moment — I certainly could have used a whole week exploring the slower pace of life on Vashon Island. But the reasonable prices, warm residents, and relatively simple ferry ride out, I’m confident I’ll be able to make it out to explore the island in another season — and I recommend you start planning your visit as well.