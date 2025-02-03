 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

Supermarket tourism: Study reveals the countries with the coolest supermarkets

Eat your way around the world

By
City supermarket
deranho / Pixabay

Supermarket tourism is the latest travel trend making waves, as more and more travelers explore foreign supermarkets as part of their journey. Wandering through aisles not only reveals unique snacks and products but also offers an authentic glimpse into the culture, daily life, and culinary habits of each destination.

Experts at The Bucket List Company have delved into this fascinating trend, highlighting some of the coolest supermarkets around the world. From exotic snacks to regional specialties, they’ve shared their top picks for the best destinations to experience supermarket tourism.

Recommended Videos

“Supermarkets offer an unfiltered glimpse into the local palate,” says Keither Crockford, CEO of The Bucket List Company. “Supermarket tourism is one of the simplest ways to connect with a destination. It’s an accessible way to step into the rhythm of local life while also uncovering regional specialties you might not find in restaurants.”

Related

The top destinations for supermarket tourism

Supermarket
Alexas_Fotos / Pixabay

Japan is first on the list, known for its incredibly unique options, especially sweets. Here, you can find exotic Kit Kat flavors like matcha or sake, as well as savory snacks like onigiri (rice balls) and packaged mochi.

Next up is Mexico, where the flavors pack a punch. Bucket List’s team say, “Mexican supermarkets offer a treasure trove of unique snacks and foods that are hard to find elsewhere.” Try spicy tamarind candies and chips dusted with chili-lime seasoning, like Pulparindo. If you’re a fan of Takis, Mexico offers exclusive flavors such as Guacamole, Fuego Azul, and Enchilada, all adding to the country’s snack culture.

Italy is another top option. “Sample biscotti, artisanal pasta, or baci chocolates from the supermarkets in Italy,” says Bucket List’s team. “They are much cheaper than the tourist stores and just as good. Esselunga and COOP are your best bets, along with local markets depending on where you are staying.”

South Korea also makes the list with its unique supermarket offerings. Here, you can find instant noodles in flavors like jjajangmyeon (black bean paste) and fire chicken. For something more substantial, the larger South Korean supermarkets feature Ready-to-Eat Sections, where you can pick up freshly prepared dishes like kimbap, japchae, and banchan, bringing the full flavors of Korean cuisine right to your shopping cart.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer featured in several online publications, is a dedicated explorer of both the world…
Science says these travel destinations can improve your mood
Check out these dopamine destinations
Split Croatia

Are you feeling the winter blues? A new study suggests that certain destinations can actually boost your happiness.

Scenic Luxury Cruises and Tours teamed up with Dr. Gurpreet Kaur to identify the top “dopamine destinations,” which are places scientifically linked to improving mood. The ranking is based on five key factors: sunshine, cuisine, step count, air quality, and green spaces, all of which contribute to higher dopamine levels and an overall sense of well-being.
Split, Croatia

Read more
This new 45-day transatlantic cruise takes you to 20+ stunning destinations in and around the Mediterranean
Visit 12 counties on this transatlantic journey
Holland America

Want to plan a Mediterranean vacation without the hassle of booking multiple flights and hotels? Holland America Line has just announced an epic 45-day voyage that lets you explore the Mediterranean and beyond, all from the comfort of a luxury cruise ship.

The Ultimate Mediterranean & Atlantic Passage cruise, departing round trip from New York, is a modern take on a historic itinerary first sailed in 1925. Over the course of 45 days, the Volendam will visit 21 ports, giving travelers the chance to experience iconic cities and charming coastal villages across Europe and North Africa.

Read more
The best restaurants in Des Moines for every foodie craving
The best grub in this Midwestern hub
Des Moines, Iowa.

The best restaurants in America are spread all over this vast land, from the evergreen-lined streets of Seattle to the sun-kissed beaches of Miami. Of course, we cannot overlook the nation's breadbasket, aka the Midwest. Here, big cities and a patchwork of farmland make for some truly ideal dining experiences. And beyond the megacities like Chicago, there are other places to get a top-shelf meal too.

Take Des Moines, the capital city of Iowa. With a metro area of about a half-million, there are more than enough souls to create a solid culinary foundation. Sure, there are the steakhouses and convivial bars one might associate with The Hawkeye State. But there's also more eclectic fare, from Chinese-inspired pizza and Nepalese cuisine to stellar cocktail bars.

Read more