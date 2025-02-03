Supermarket tourism: Study reveals the countries with the coolest supermarkets

Supermarket tourism is the latest travel trend making waves, as more and more travelers explore foreign supermarkets as part of their journey. Wandering through aisles not only reveals unique snacks and products but also offers an authentic glimpse into the culture, daily life, and culinary habits of each destination.

Experts at The Bucket List Company have delved into this fascinating trend, highlighting some of the coolest supermarkets around the world. From exotic snacks to regional specialties, they’ve shared their top picks for the best destinations to experience supermarket tourism.

“Supermarkets offer an unfiltered glimpse into the local palate,” says Keither Crockford, CEO of The Bucket List Company. “Supermarket tourism is one of the simplest ways to connect with a destination. It’s an accessible way to step into the rhythm of local life while also uncovering regional specialties you might not find in restaurants.”

The top destinations for supermarket tourism

Japan is first on the list, known for its incredibly unique options, especially sweets. Here, you can find exotic Kit Kat flavors like matcha or sake, as well as savory snacks like onigiri (rice balls) and packaged mochi.

Next up is Mexico, where the flavors pack a punch. Bucket List’s team say, “Mexican supermarkets offer a treasure trove of unique snacks and foods that are hard to find elsewhere.” Try spicy tamarind candies and chips dusted with chili-lime seasoning, like Pulparindo. If you’re a fan of Takis, Mexico offers exclusive flavors such as Guacamole, Fuego Azul, and Enchilada, all adding to the country’s snack culture.

Italy is another top option. “Sample biscotti, artisanal pasta, or baci chocolates from the supermarkets in Italy,” says Bucket List’s team. “They are much cheaper than the tourist stores and just as good. Esselunga and COOP are your best bets, along with local markets depending on where you are staying.”

South Korea also makes the list with its unique supermarket offerings. Here, you can find instant noodles in flavors like jjajangmyeon (black bean paste) and fire chicken. For something more substantial, the larger South Korean supermarkets feature Ready-to-Eat Sections, where you can pick up freshly prepared dishes like kimbap, japchae, and banchan, bringing the full flavors of Korean cuisine right to your shopping cart.