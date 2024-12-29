 Skip to main content
Avoid the crowds: these tourist hotspots are packed this winter

Theme parks, Christmas markets, and more

Universal
FF16 / Pixabay

If you’re planning a winter getaway, you might want to rethink visiting these overcrowded tourist spots. New research from student travel company Rustic Pathways has revealed the attractions with the highest number of complaints about crowds. Analyzing Tripadvisor reviews for over 900 attractions worldwide, the study pinpointed the spots where busyness and long waits dominate visitor experiences.

Universal Studios Hollywood tops the list as the most overcrowded destination. A staggering 40% of reviews mentioned issues with crowds or extended waits. One December visitor described the theme park as “grossly overcrowded,” while another lamented in January that their kids “would have lost their minds in lines that long.”

The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree in New York City ranks second, with 34.9% of reviews complaining about the dense crowds. The iconic holiday staple draws thousands of visitors from around the globe. To avoid the worst of the crowds, consider visiting after Christmas, when the tree remains up through New Year’s but sees slightly fewer visitors.

The Nuremberg Christmas Market in Germany is the first international spot on the list, with 29.8% of reviews mentioning overcrowding. Widely regarded as one of the best Christmas markets in the world, its festive charm is often overshadowed by huge numbers of visitors. Reviews describe it as “packed shoulder to shoulder” and “so busy you can barely walk through it.”

Commenting on the findings, Shayne Fitz-Coy, CEO of Rustic Pathways said, “If you’re planning to visit busy spots, try going on weekdays or during non-peak hours to avoid crowds. Always be mindful of personal space, especially in high-traffic areas, overcrowding can detract from the experience and even pose safety concerns. Let’s ensure everyone can enjoy these special places safely and comfortably.” 

The most crowded winter hotspots: The full list

Top of the Rock
franky1st / Pixabay
  1. Universal Studios Hollywood
  2. Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree
  3. Silverwood Theme Park
  4. Busch Gardens
  5. Nuremberg Christmas Market
  6. Six Flags Great Adventure
  7. Angel’s Landing
  8. Top of the Rock
  9. Christmas Market on Rathausplatz
  10. Snowshoe Mountain Resort

