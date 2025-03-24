 Skip to main content
This American city was just named the best food city in the world

New Orleans, Louisiana took the top spot

By
Bourbon Street, New Orleans
Bourbon Street, New Orleans Kristina Volgenau / Unsplash

Time Out has officially crowned New Orleans, Louisiana, as the best food city in the world for 2025. The annual ranking, based on thousands of local opinions, placed the Southern city at the top, with an impressive 93% of residents praising its dining scene – the third-highest local rating on the entire list.

New Orleans’ culinary excellence comes from its rich heritage, blending French, Spanish, Vietnamese, and African influences into a uniquely bold and flavorful cuisine. Locals and visitors alike indulge in iconic dishes such as seafood gumbo, jambalaya, po’boys, and powdered-sugar-dusted beignets. The city’s love for food extends beyond its famous restaurants, with cozy street vendors, busy seafood markets, and an ever-evolving fine-dining scene.

Bangkok, Thailand, claimed second place, recognized for its mix of high-end dining and affordable street food. Whether it’s a Michelin-starred experience or a $3 noodle dish under buzzing fluorescent lights, Bangkok delivers world-class flavor at every level.

Coming in third is Medellín, Colombia, a city known for its fresh markets, hearty traditional dishes like bandeja paisa, and a growing fine-dining scene in neighborhoods such as El Poblado and Laureles. Food festivals also play a major role in Medellín’s culinary culture, drawing in locals and travelers alike.

The world’s best food cities: The full list

View of tuk-tuks in Bangkok’s Chinatown
Florian Wehde / Unsplash

Here’s the full list of Time Out’s choices for the best food cities.

  1. New Orleans, Louisiana
  2. Bangkok, Thailand
  3. Medellín, Colombia
  4. Cape Town, South Africa
  5. Madrid, Spain
  6. Mexico City, Mexico
  7. Lagos, Nigeria
  8. Shanghai, China
  9. Paris, France
  10. Jakarta, Indonesia
  11. Marrakech, Morocco
  12. Lima, Peru
  13. Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
  14. Mumbai, India
  15. Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
  16. Cairo, Egypt
  17. Porto, Portugal
  18. Montreal, Canada
  19. Naples, Italy
  20. San José, Costa Rica

