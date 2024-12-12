 Skip to main content
These are the most searched tourist attractions on the planet

Disney parks dominate the list, taking three out of the ten spots.

By
Disneyland
rgrivas10 / Pixabay

In the age of the internet, planning your dream vacation is just a Google search away. People around the world are constantly turning to the internet for inspiration for their next getaway. But which destinations are capturing the most attention online?

To answer this, the experts at Serpple, a leading SEO tool, conducted a study to uncover the world’s most Googled tourist attractions. By analyzing monthly search volume data, they’ve identified the ten attractions that travelers are most curious about.

1. Disneyland Paris

Disneyland Paris
WolreChris / Pixabay

Disneyland Paris tops the list with 3.35 million monthly searches. Since its opening in April 1992, it has brought Disney’s magic closer to Europe, blending classic Disney experiences with unique European charm. 

2. Eiffel Tower

Paris
nuno_lopes / Pixabay

Another Parisian icon, the Eiffel Tower, ranks second with 2.5 million monthly searches. Though it’s now one of the world’s most beloved landmarks, it faced harsh criticism from Parisians when unveiled in 1889. Whether you’re enjoying the breathtaking views from the top of the tower or enjoying a croissant at its base, the Eiffel Tower is sure to impress.

3. Sagrada Familia

La Sagrada Familia
Vunav / Shutterstock

The Sagrada Familia in Barcelona ranks high with 2.4 million monthly searches. Designed by visionary architect Antoni Gaudí, this gorgeous cathedral has been under construction since 1882. Despite Gaudí’s death in 1926, work continues, with completion expected in 2026. Its intricate design and towering spires draw in millions of visitors every year.

A shift toward modern attractions

The Pixar Pier at Disney California Adventure in the Disneyland Resort.
Wikimedia

Interestingly, only two ancient landmarks made the list: Machu Picchu in Peru and The Pantheon in Italy. This highlights a noticeable trend – modern travelers seem to be gravitating toward contemporary attractions over historical sites.

Here’s the complete ranking of the world’s most Googled tourist attractions:

  1. Disneyland Paris, France
  2. Eiffel Tower, France
  3. Sagrada Familia, Spain
  4. Times Square, United States
  5. Disneyland, United States
  6. Taj Mahal, India
  7. Disney World, United States
  8. Machu Picchu, Peru
  9. Burj Khalifa, United Arab Emirates
  10. Pantheon, Italy

