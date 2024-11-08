Add these destinations to your travel bucket list.

When it comes to exploring the most beautiful places in the world, it’s hard to know where to begin. From gorgeous deserts to towering mountain ranges to untouched beaches and bustling cities, there’s no shortage of breathtaking destinations waiting to be discovered. While it would take a lifetime to see them all, we’ve put together a list of some of the most awe-inspiring spots on the planet.

1. Grand Canyon, Arizona, United States

The Grand Canyon, one of the most fascinating wonders of the world, is a stunning testament to the power of erosion. Stretching 217 miles in length, between 4 and 18 miles in width, and plunging a mile deep, it reveals layers of Earth’s geological history. At its base, the Colorado River winds through, carving out this amazing landscape over millions of years.

2. Torres del Paine National Park, Chile

Torres del Paine National Park is Patagonia at its most stunning. Think dramatic mountains, shimmering blue glaciers, and golden grasslands stretching for miles. The park’s highlights? Those famous three granite towers and the Cuernos del Paine peaks. It’s a paradise for adventurers, hikers, and anyone in search of jaw-dropping views.

3. Lofoten Islands, Norway

The Lofoten Islands in Norway are a dreamy escape, with jagged peaks rising straight out of the sea, cozy fishing villages, and pristine beaches. Just above the Arctic Circle, it’s where you can catch the Midnight Sun in summer and the Northern Lights in winter.

4. Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe and Zambia

Straddling the border between Zimbabwe and Zambia, Victoria Falls is truly one of the most beautiful places in the world. Known as “The Smoke that Thunders,” the falls create an epic spray and roar that can be seen and heard miles away. Walk along the forested path for unbeatable views – you’ll get soaked, but it’s worth it!

5. Great Ocean Road, Australia

The Great Ocean Road, a 150-mile stretch along Australia’s southeastern coast, is a must for road trippers. This iconic route boasts dramatic cliffs, untouched beaches, and rolling green hills. Along the way, you can stop to surf, bike, or catch a glimpse of the wildlife in the area.

6. Zhangye National Geopark, China

Zhangye National Geopark, tucked in northern China near the Mongolian border, is home to the surreal “Rainbow Mountains.” These colorful layers of red, yellow, blue, and green rock are straight out of a fairytale. Formed by millions of years of sediment buildup, the colors look like a natural paint job.

7. Ha Long Bay, Vietnam

Ha Long Bay in Vietnam is like stepping into a dream with its emerald waters, mysterious caves, and towering limestone islands capped with lush rainforests. Beyond the views, you’ll find floating fishing villages where locals have lived on the water for generations. A boat tour here is the best way to catch a glimpse of this unique way of life.

8. Amalfi Coast, Italy

The Amalfi Coast is Italy’s beautiful seaside escape, with cliffs, hidden beaches, and charming villages like Positano, Amalfi, and Ravello dotting the shoreline. Grab a Limoncello spritz at a seaside cafe, lounge on the beach, or explore the narrow, winding streets lined with chic boutiques and art galleries.

9. Banff National Park, Canada

Banff National Park, Canada’s oldest national park, is a gorgeous gem in the Canadian Rockies. With turquoise lakes, Rocky Mountain peaks, and an abundance of wildlife, it’s a paradise for outdoor lovers. The charming mountain town of Banff is the perfect base for exploring. The best time to visit is in the summer, especially in July and August when the weather is warmer.

10. Vatnajökull National Park, Iceland

Head over to Iceland’s largest national park and UNESCO World Heritage site to check out stunning glaciers and beautiful ice caves. Make sure you stop by the Jökulsárlón glacial lagoon, filled with floating icebergs, or hike over to the Svartifoss and Dettifoss waterfalls.

11. Acadia National Park, Maine, United States

Acadia National Park is one of the most beautiful places in the world and sprawls across 47,000 acres on Maine’s Mount Desert Island. With 27 miles of scenic motor roads and 158 miles of hiking trails, you’ll never run out of things to see here. Plus, the 45 miles of carriage roads are perfect for leisurely bike rides or strolls while admiring the stunning coastal views.

12. Lucerne, Switzerland

Lucerne is a charming Swiss city situated between snow-capped mountains and Lake Lucerne. With its preserved medieval architecture, like the iconic Chapel Bridge and Water Tower, it’s perfect for wandering.

13. Bora Bora, French Polynesia

Bora Bora, meaning “made by the gods” in Tahitian, is a slice of paradise in French Polynesia. With its fantastic turquoise lagoon and powdery white sandy beaches, it’s a dream destination. Whether you are lounging in a beach bungalow or snorkeling in the coral reefs, Bora Bora is a sight to be seen.

14. Fiordland National Park, New Zealand

This stunning gem in New Zealand is known for its glacier-carved fiords, like Doubtful and Milford Sounds. From late November to early December, vibrant fields of purple Russell Lupins bloom, adding to the beauty.

15. Mount Fuji, Japan

Mount Fuji is one of the most beautiful places in the world, standing tall as Japan’s iconic active volcano about 60 miles southwest of Tokyo. You can hike to its summit for amazing views or chill by Lake Kawaguchi for a more relaxed experience.