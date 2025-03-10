 Skip to main content
Marriott Bonvoy gives fans a shot at big rewards during March Madness

Turn game points into travel rewards

By
Basketball ball going through the hoop
Brocreative / Shutterstock

Fans have more than just their brackets to cheer for this March Madness, as Marriott Bonvoy is giving them a chance to score big. Through its Points for Points promotion, the travel loyalty program is turning tournament excitement into major rewards. From March 10 through the start of the NCAA Sweet Sixteen on March 27, eligible Marriott Bonvoy members can enter for a shot at winning Marriott Bonvoy points equal to the total points scored across all 134 games in the 2025 NCAA DI Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments. At the end of the tournaments, 134 lucky members will be randomly selected to cash in on this unique opportunity.

How to enter

NBA basketball
TJ Dragotta / Unsplash

Eligible Marriott Bonvoy members can take their shot at winning by visiting the Points for Points website and entering their Marriott Bonvoy membership number. 

At the conclusion of the championships, Marriott Bonvoy will randomly select 134 lucky members to receive Marriott Bonvoy points equal to the total number of points scored across all 134 games. These points can be redeemed for hotel stays, exclusive experiences, and more.

VIP experiences up for grabs

Basketball
dachorsch / Pixabay

Marriott Bonvoy isn’t just rewarding fans with points, it’s also offering exclusive VIP access to the Men’s and Women’s Final Four through its Marriott Bonvoy Moments packages. Members can bid on two once-in-a-lifetime packages ahead of the Final Four tournaments.

For the Men’s Final Four VIP Experience, winners will enjoy a back-of-house tour of the Alamodome, VIP access to Final Four weekend events, lower bowl tickets to the semi-final and championship games with in-stadium hospitality, and a four-night stay at the San Antonio Marriott Rivercenter.

The Women’s Final Four VIP Experience includes a behind-the-scenes tour of Amalie Arena, courtside seats to the semi-final and championship games, and a four-night stay at the JW Marriott Tampa Water Street.

