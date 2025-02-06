 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

Experience next-level dining at KOMO, the newest gem at Four Seasons Maui

Reservations are now open for this incredible restaurant

By
Four Seasons Maui
Four Seasons Maui

Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea is raising the bar on island dining with the unveiling of KOMO, a brand-new culinary destination that seamlessly blends masterful Japanese cuisine with the natural beauty of Maui. Set within the resort’s iconic lobby, this intimate 50-seat restaurant, featuring a sleek 14-seat interactive sushi bar, captures the island’s legendary glow while offering an elevated dining experience like no other.

Helmed by Tokyo-born Chef Kiyokuni “Kiyo” Ikeda, KOMO brings a unique vision to life, where every dish showcases the precision and artistry of traditional Japanese techniques combined with the flavors of the Hawaiian islands. 

Recommended Videos

An artfully crafted menu

Four Seasons Maui
Four Seasons Maui

KOMO’s sushi-centric menu is carefully designed to highlight the best of Japanese cuisine. Each piece of nigiri is crafted with precision, using fish that’s stored in perfect conditions to bring out its natural flavors. The custom soy sauce blends three different varieties, while the house-made dashi and freshly grated wasabi, served tableside, add an extra layer of flavor. Inspired by the lively atmosphere of Japan’s famous fish markets, the Mystery Box adds an exciting twist to the dining experience. Each week, fresh seafood arrives from Japan’s Misaki Megumi Suisan market in the Kanagawa Prefecture, bringing rare and pristine varieties. Even Chef Kiyo doesn’t know what’s inside, making every meal a surprise.

Related

The dining experience doesn’t end with sushi. Executive Pastry Chef Ashish Thalakkat brings his talent to an artfully crafted dessert menu, featuring stunning creations like the Matcha Raspberry Roulade, Hibiki Chocolate Torte, Strawberry Sake Cheesecake, and the Yuzu Cremeux Tart.

To enhance the flavors of each dish, the menu is also paired with carefully selected sake varieties, chosen to complement every bite.

KOMO is open every day of the week from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer featured in several online publications, is a dedicated explorer of both the world…
Experience Denali like never before with exclusive fly-in wilderness travel
Personalized trips from AdventureSmith Explorations start at $6,765 per person.
courtesy of AdventureSmith Explorations

Every year, only 10% of travelers hoping to experience the vast expanse of Denali National Park make it beyond the park’s entrance. With the indefinite closure of the road due to the Pretty Rocks Landslide, access to the park’s deeper reaches has become even more limited. But for those seeking a unique adventure, AdventureSmith Explorations offers exclusive fly-in wilderness travel options that take you straight into the heart of Denali, far beyond the crowded entrances and into the untouched wilds of Alaska’s iconic landscape.
An experience unlike anything else

For an unforgettable adventure, the 8-9 day Denali Backcountry Explorer tour offers a truly unique way to explore Alaska’s wilderness. Upon arrival, you’ll access your remote backcountry lodge via helicopter or fixed-wing airplane, taking in aerial views that may include a fly-by of Denali and the stunning Alaska Range. You can choose between two incredible lodging options: the Denali Backcountry Lodge, a cozy riverside retreat with cedar cabins, or the historic Kantishna Roadhouse, whose charming cabins date back to the early 1900s.

Read more
A guide to Seattle Southside: A hidden gem in the Pacific Northwest
The best things to do just south of Seattle proper
A Japanese botanical garden with fall colors changing the bonsai leaves to bright orange and yellow

On a recent visit to Washington State, I ventured beyond Seattle proper's pearly gates and spent a refreshing day in the Seattle Southside region, and I'm here to report that it's absolutely worth a visit. This culturally vibrant pocket is minutes from the SeaTac airport, making it a convenient stop when flying in or out of the state. So, instead of splurging on airport food at the terminal, I suggest you spend those dollars and hours exploring cultural highlights in this lesser-known area.
Seattle Southside comprises three cities: Des Moines, SeaTac, and Tukwila. There's a lot to do in each one, but I've distilled the list to five stops that I absolutely loved, and I also recommend a hotel that not only keeps you in the center of the action but grants visitors views of Mount Rainier from its rooms if you're lucky enough for the clouds to part during your stay.

Explore the Highline SeaTac Botanical Garden

Read more
The best beaches in the U.S.: Hidden gems and iconic shores across the country
Kick back and relax at one of these gorgeous beaches
Waikiki, Oahu

Here at The Manual, we’ve scoured the globe for the most incredible beaches – from hidden gems in Thailand to iconic shores in the Mediterranean. But let’s not overlook our own backyard. As I have discovered, you don't need a passport to find a great beach; the U.S. is packed with stunning beaches that are just as breathtaking as any international destination. Whether you’re into powder-soft sand, epic surf, or quiet, underrated beaches perfect for a weekend getaway, there’s a spot for you.

From coast to coast, we’ve rounded up the best beaches in the U.S. that deserve a top spot on your travel list. These destinations are more than just pretty postcards. They’re places where you can unwind and make incredible memories for years to come.
The best beaches in the U.S.
Lanikai Beach, Hawaii

Read more