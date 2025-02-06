Experience next-level dining at KOMO, the newest gem at Four Seasons Maui

Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea is raising the bar on island dining with the unveiling of KOMO, a brand-new culinary destination that seamlessly blends masterful Japanese cuisine with the natural beauty of Maui. Set within the resort’s iconic lobby, this intimate 50-seat restaurant, featuring a sleek 14-seat interactive sushi bar, captures the island’s legendary glow while offering an elevated dining experience like no other.

Helmed by Tokyo-born Chef Kiyokuni “Kiyo” Ikeda, KOMO brings a unique vision to life, where every dish showcases the precision and artistry of traditional Japanese techniques combined with the flavors of the Hawaiian islands.

Recommended Videos

An artfully crafted menu

KOMO’s sushi-centric menu is carefully designed to highlight the best of Japanese cuisine. Each piece of nigiri is crafted with precision, using fish that’s stored in perfect conditions to bring out its natural flavors. The custom soy sauce blends three different varieties, while the house-made dashi and freshly grated wasabi, served tableside, add an extra layer of flavor. Inspired by the lively atmosphere of Japan’s famous fish markets, the Mystery Box adds an exciting twist to the dining experience. Each week, fresh seafood arrives from Japan’s Misaki Megumi Suisan market in the Kanagawa Prefecture, bringing rare and pristine varieties. Even Chef Kiyo doesn’t know what’s inside, making every meal a surprise.

The dining experience doesn’t end with sushi. Executive Pastry Chef Ashish Thalakkat brings his talent to an artfully crafted dessert menu, featuring stunning creations like the Matcha Raspberry Roulade, Hibiki Chocolate Torte, Strawberry Sake Cheesecake, and the Yuzu Cremeux Tart.

To enhance the flavors of each dish, the menu is also paired with carefully selected sake varieties, chosen to complement every bite.

KOMO is open every day of the week from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.