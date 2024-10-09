Several of Florida's major cruise ship ports close ahead of the storm.

As Hurricane Milton approaches Florida, cruise lines are urgently adjusting their itineraries to prioritize the safety of passengers and crew members. With several key ports now closed or preparing to shut down, travelers can expect significant changes to their planned voyages. The following ports have announced closures:
- Port of Key West
- Port Canaveral
- Port St. Pete
- Port Tampa Bay
- JaxPort
- SeaPort Manatee
Full list of cruise ships impacted by Hurricane Milton
Here’s a full updated list of the cruise ships that have altered their itineraries.
Carnival Cruise Line
- Carnival Elation: The ship will be unable to return to JaxPort on October 10 due to the port’s closure.
- Carnival Paradise: This ship will not return on October 10 as planned due to the closure of the Tampa cruise port. This also impacts Paradise’s next departure from Tampa, scheduled for October 10.
- Carnival Pride: The ship’s planned visit to King’s Wharf, Bermuda was moved up one day to steer clear of the expected impacts to the destination. The ship’s return to Cape Liberty is not currently impacted.
Celebrity Cruises
- Celebrity Reflection: The ship will no longer visit Key West, spending more time in Nassau as an alternative. The ship’s return to Port Everglades on October 11 is not currently impacted.
Disney Cruise Line
- Disney Wish: The October 11 departure of Disney Wish has been canceled.
Margaritaville at Sea
- Margaritaville at Sea Paradise: The October 9 departure of Margaritaville at Sea Paradise has been canceled.
MSC Cruises
- MSC Magnifica: The ship will visit Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic on October 10 as an alternative to the planned visit to Nassau. The ship’s return to Miami on October 11 is not currently impacted.
Princess Cruises
- Sun Princess: The ship will remain at sea until it is safe to arrive at Port Everglades.
Royal Caribbean
- Grandeur of the Seas: The ship’s itinerary has been completely altered, with Nassau being the only port destination – the original itinerary involved both Costa Maya and Cozumel.
- Harmony of the Seas: Aside from the visit to Cozumel on October 10, this ship will stay at sea. This trip was originally set to visit Costa Maya and Roatan.
- Icon of the Seas: The Icon of the Seas will stay at sea for a day, skipping her October 11 visit to Perfect Day at CocoCay. The ship’s return to Miami on October 12 is not currently impacted.
- Symphony of the Seas: Instead of planned visits to Port Canaveral, Perfect Day at CocoCay, and Nassau, the ship will be visiting Puerto Plata and Labadee, Haiti.
- Utopia of the Seas: The ship swapped her visits to Nassau and Perfect Day at CoCoCay. The ship’s return to Port Canaveral on October 11 is not currently impacted.
- Wonder of the Seas: Instead of visiting Cozumel on October 9, the ship will visit Falmouth, Jamaica as an alternative. The ship’s planned visits to Roatan and Costa Maya were also canceled and have been replaced with a day at sea and a visit to Cozumel on October 11. The ship’s return to Port Canaveral on October 13 is not currently impacted.