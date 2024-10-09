Several of Florida's major cruise ship ports close ahead of the storm.

As Hurricane Milton approaches Florida, cruise lines are urgently adjusting their itineraries to prioritize the safety of passengers and crew members. With several key ports now closed or preparing to shut down, travelers can expect significant changes to their planned voyages. The following ports have announced closures:

Port of Key West

Port Canaveral

Port St. Pete

Port Tampa Bay

JaxPort

SeaPort Manatee

Full list of cruise ships impacted by Hurricane Milton

Here’s a full updated list of the cruise ships that have altered their itineraries.

Recommended Videos

Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Elation: The ship will be unable to return to JaxPort on October 10 due to the port’s closure.

Carnival Paradise: This ship will not return on October 10 as planned due to the closure of the Tampa cruise port. This also impacts Paradise’s next departure from Tampa, scheduled for October 10.

Carnival Pride: The ship’s planned visit to King’s Wharf, Bermuda was moved up one day to steer clear of the expected impacts to the destination. The ship’s return to Cape Liberty is not currently impacted.

Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Reflection: The ship will no longer visit Key West, spending more time in Nassau as an alternative. The ship’s return to Port Everglades on October 11 is not currently impacted.

Disney Cruise Line

Disney Wish: The October 11 departure of Disney Wish has been canceled.

Margaritaville at Sea

Margaritaville at Sea Paradise: The October 9 departure of Margaritaville at Sea Paradise has been canceled.

MSC Cruises

MSC Magnifica: The ship will visit Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic on October 10 as an alternative to the planned visit to Nassau. The ship’s return to Miami on October 11 is not currently impacted.

Princess Cruises

Sun Princess: The ship will remain at sea until it is safe to arrive at Port Everglades.

Royal Caribbean