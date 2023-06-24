 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

Not sure how to get over jet lag? A new report reveals Qantas has cracked the code

Tired of being tired after your long-haul flight? This airline is helping passengers to beat jet lag

Dannielle Beardsley
By
The flight board to Sydney, Australia.
Photo by James D Morgan/Qantas

Delays, layovers, and long flights drive us absolutely crazy. Why? Not just the fact those dig into our vacation time, but they give us horrible jet lag. If you’ve ever tried to enjoy your time after a long flight, you know your body only wants to see the inside of the hotel room to sleep. If you’d like to do more sightseeing and less napping, our friends at the University of Sydney and the airline Qantas found ways for you to fight the effects of jet lag if you have a long flight ahead of you.

They released the results of a new study, conducted during test flights for Qantas’ Project Sunrise Program, which will connect Sydney with London and New York when it begins operations in 2025.

Recommended Videos

The study breakdown

Things took place on non-stop flights from New York and London to Sydney, Australia

Those flights to Australia are long, with the average service from New York to Sydney landing at 22 hours and 40 minutes — without any bumps. We know, our back hurts reading that, too.

The details of the study

  • The study was done on the pilot, flight attendants, and passengers.

They thought of everyone, and whether you were part of the crew or a passenger, they wanted to know how these long flights affected you, and how to ease any discomfort.

  • They monitored passengers’ pre-flight behaviors, in-flight routines, and post-flight feelings.

They didn’t only care about how you felt when you walked off the plane. The people in the study had to journal daily about how they felt the week before the flight, during the flight, and a whole two weeks after they landed.

  • Everyone had to wear monitors.

It wasn’t like a scene out of The Matrix exactly. The people wore devices to track metrics like sleep and their general movements.

The Qantas flight crew boarding the plane.
Photo by James D Morgan/Qantas

What the results pointed toward

This all sounds cool and interesting, but it’s the final results we care about. How to get over jet lag is the name of the game, and here is how to do it.

Adjusted the time frame right away

  • The crew set the tone for when the passengers would eat, sleep, and be allowed to move about the cabin.

Instead of being served dinner and put to bed, passengers were served lunch and kept awake with lighting. This helped them adjust to the time they would be flying into.

Fed them the good stuff

While chili and chocolate might not be the combo you would hope for, these two foods are beneficial for people on long flights. The chocolate we get, especially if it’s dark chocolate. We’re not so sure about the chili (but we’re willing to test it out). Items like fish and chicken paired with fast-acting carbohydrates, and comfort foods like soups and milk-based desserts, were served. (The idea was to produce more tryptophan, which anyone who has celebrated Thanksgiving knows can make you sleepy.)

Make sure everyone moves around

If you’ve had to hop on even a two-hour flight with a toddler, you know having to sit still is not the best. There were set times for everyone to exercise to help with the side effects of the long flight.

The final perks

The lasting benefits of all of this were that the passengers reported reduced jet lag after and better cognitive function in the two days after the flight. That means more vacation time for everyone and less time walking around like a zombie waiting to adjust.

Qantas is changing how we think and feel about these long-haul flights. With more research to be done, their 2025 goal of non-stop flights from New York to Sydney and London to Sydney could be the beginning of what air travel could look like in the future. And it includes a whole lot less jet lag.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Dannielle Beardsley
Dannielle Beardsley
Contributor
Dannielle has written for various websites, online magazines, and blogs. She loves everything celebrity and her favorite…
Travel experts reveal what you should never wear on a plane
These travel experts have everything to wear and to avoid when picking a travel outfit
Man walking through airport with luggage.

From the days of flying in your Sunday best to wearing those velour tracksuits on the flight, plane attire has changed a lot over the years. Picking out what to wear these days could mean wearing your pajamas or choosing your favorite outfit to go out in right out when you land.

But there are some definite don'ts when it comes to your wardrobe for the flight, no matter what. If you aren't sure what to wear on a plane for your next trip, before you leave for the airport, check out these helpful tidbits from various travel experts.
The footwear
Travel advisor and product manager at Businessclass.com Adeel Khan has the details for what to wear while flying, and it starts with what you put on your feet. Or shouldn't put on your feet.

Read more
Report: This is how much you should expect airfare to cost for your summer travel
You may want to travel domestically this summer
airplane in blue sky

Thinking about booking a weekend getaway or a week's long, unplugged, get-me-out-of-here-right-this-minute trip, the first thing on your mind is probably, "How much is this going to set me back?" It can often be a deal breaker on how long you can go, where you are traveling, and if you can afford to go at all.

While the airlines have certainly changed their flight prices post-COVID, the cost of airfare for this summer may surprise you. Travel booking site Hopper came out with a report that breaks down how much flyers can expect to pay based on location, and it also includes some good intel on hotels and car rentals as well. The bottom line: It's going to cost you to unwind. Cheap airfare will be hard to come by.
How much will a trip cost this summer?
According to their report, average round-trip air ticket prices to Europe increased over last year to the tune of $1,167 versus $850 last year. If Asia is on your bucket list, the news is equally dismal. The average round-trip ticket is coming in at $1,817, compared to only $917 during the summer of 2020. Even going to Canada will cost you more, 2% higher than last year and up 11% over 2019.

Read more
You won’t be able to get Delta flights to these 17 cities
Air travel to regional markets will get a little bit harder thanks to the industry's recent woes
An airplane in the sky

Add Delta Airlines flights to the neverending list of shortages.

The major airline announced it was cutting two more cities from its flight schedule. The move brings the total number of cities Delta has cut from its schedule since the pandemic began to 17.

Read more