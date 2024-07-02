 Skip to main content
Save on your getaway: Fiji Airways begins partnership with this U.S. carrier

American Airlines, Fiji Airways have teamed up

By
Wide view of a Fiji island
Ramon Kagie via Unsplash

Fiji’s 333 islands and dreamy surroundings make it paradise in the Pacific. From its remote beaches to its fascinating culture, the island nation is a world unto its own. But its far-away location — along with almost too much to do — could put a strain on your travel budget.

Now, getting there is easier than ever, with Fiji Airways and American Airlines announcing a new partnership. In the coming year, members of the U.S. carrier’s AAdvantage travel rewards program can redeem points with Fiji Airways for a more frugal journey. Here are the details.

Save on your Fiji Airways flight (and more) with American Airlines’ AAdvantage

Distant mountains over ocean, Fiji
Gary Runn via Unsplash

The American Airlines AAdvantage travel rewards program lets travelers earn miles, and then redeem them toward flights, rental cars, hotels, perks, and experiences. Since beginning in 1981, the program has grown from a frequent flyer plan into a multi-faceted rewards system. Thanks to a new collaboration, Fiji Airways customers can enjoy the same benefits.

Anmol Bhargava, Vice President of Partnerships for American, stated, “We are taking our partnership with Fiji Airways one step further by offering our mutual customers the opportunity to unlock more destinations and travel experiences through the AAdvantage program.”

He continued, “We look forward to welcoming Fiji Airways customers into the AAdvantage program so they can experience all the ways we deliver on our commitment that travel is better as an AAdvantage®member.”

Not only will Fiji Airways customers save, but they’ll also enjoy priority boarding, priority check-in, preferred seats, complimentary baggage allowance, and enhanced reward redemption. Perks like that can make a trip a smoother, easier experience.

Fiji is a dream destination set far away in the Pacific. But soon, getting there will be easier than ever, thanks to Fiji Airways and American Airlines teaming up. Whether saving money or enjoying perks, travelers can now get the most out of their island getaway.

