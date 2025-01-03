25 trips to take in 2025, according to Chase Travel

Table of Contents Table of Contents Greenland Saadiyat Island Mallorca 25 trips to take in 2025: The full list

Chase Travel is jumping into the travel conversation with its own curated list of 25 trips to take in 2025. After scouring the globe, analyzing the latest trends, and discovering some of the most exciting new destinations, Chase Travel’s editors have handpicked these must-visit spots to inspire your next adventure.

From up-and-coming cities to timeless destinations, here are a few standouts from the list that are sure to inspire your 2025 travel plans.

Greenland

Greenland is becoming easier to reach than ever with the opening of Greenland’s new international airport in Nuuk and another airport set to open in Qaqortoq in 2026. From June 14, 2025, United Airlines will become the first U.S. carrier to service there, with flights from Newark to Nuuk.

Greenland, which is an autonomous territory of the Kingdom of Denmark, is a haven for nature lovers. You can spend your days ice fishing, hiking alongside glaciers, and visiting several of the country’s museums.

Saadiyat Island

Head over to Saadiyat Island in Abu Dhabi, which offers a mix of arts, culture, and sports to travelers. Here, you’ll find miles of Blue Flag certified beaches, fine dining at traditional restaurants, and incredible resorts such as the St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort and The St. Regis Saadiyat Island.

Mallorca

Mallorca, Spain, offers both relaxation and adventure. You can unwind on pristine beaches, charter a yacht for a day on the Mediterranean, or explore the island’s capital, Palma, home to historical gems like the Palma Cathedral and Almudaina Palace. You can also venture to the Serra de Tramuntana mountains for hiking, or visit quaint villages like Valldemossa for a taste of traditional island life.

25 trips to take in 2025: The full list

Here’s the full list of Chase’s 25 trips to take in 2025.