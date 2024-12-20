 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

Where fairways meet fine wines: Enjoy the ultimate Bordeaux Getaway at this resort

This resort is slated for a full makeover in 2025

By
Cabot Bordeaux
Cabot Bordeaux

Dream of golf by day and wine by night? Cabot Bordeaux, the latest in The Cabot Collection, delivers just that. Set on 400 acres in Bordeaux, France, the world’s wine capital, this resort offers sport, relaxation, and luxury.

Play on two 18-hole championship golf courses designed by Bill Coore and Rod Whitman, surrounded by vineyards and stunning countryside views.

Recommended Videos

After your game, unwind at the 79-room boutique hotel, savor regional dishes paired with Bordeaux’s finest wines at the on-site restaurant, or indulge in vineyard-inspired treatments at the spa. 

Related

Cabot Bordeaux: The details

Cabot Bordeaux
Cabot Bordeaux

The resort features 79 rooms, including six suites, with sizes from 270 to 550 square feet. Each room blends nature and local charm with views of the golf courses and countryside.

The Chateaux and Vignes courses, designed by Bill Coore and Rod Whitman, promise challenging and memorable play. A state-of-the-art practice facility and training center are also available to help sharpen your skills.

Need some downtime? The spa at Cabot Bordeaux has you covered. Dive into the heated indoor pool, sweat it out in the hammam, or hit the fitness rooms. From Japanese Ko Bi Do facials to soothing Ayurvedic massages, the spa’s holistic treatments will leave you feeling refreshed and revitalized.

Cabot Bordeaux doesn’t just offer golf – it serves up an epicurean adventure. With over 6,000 vineyards and 30 Michelin-starred or recommended restaurants nearby, you’re in a gastronomic wonderland. Savor world-class wines, fine dining, and the rich culinary heritage of the region.

Big things ahead

Cabot Bordeaux
Cabot Bordeaux

Cabot Bordeaux is set to get even better. Over the next year, the former Golf du Médoc Resort will undergo a complete reimagining to achieve five-star status, befitting its prestigious wine-country setting.

Golf course renovations will be phased from January to March 2025, allowing guests to play portions of the courses, with full completion expected by spring 2025. The hotel will receive a stunning redesign by UK-based design firm Russell Sage Studio in late 2025, with the refreshed interiors debuting in 2026.

You can request a reservation directly on Cabot Bordeaux’s website.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer with over five years of experience, is a dedicated explorer of both the world and…
The most popular Christmas destinations for every state — where are you headed?
Where is your state heading this Christmas season?
Vienna

As the holiday season approaches, many Americans are dreaming of their perfect Christmas getaway. Cloudwards recently conducted a study to uncover the top Christmas destinations for every U.S. state by analyzing 2024 search data on holiday travel. 

The study spans 69 countries and includes both international and domestic destinations. While Vienna takes the cake for the favorite international Christmas spot for Americans, according to their 2024 report, there are plenty of other cities around the world – and stateside – that are drawing attention this year. Here’s a closer look at the most sought-after locations for Christmas travel in 2024.
Top international Christmas destinations for Americans

Read more
SLS introduces its first all-inclusive resort in Cancun
This 498-room property features rooms with private gardens and terraces.
SLS Playa Mujeres

SLS Hotels & Residences has unveiled its first all-inclusive property, the SLS Playa Mujeres, located just 15 miles north of Cancun International Airport. Situated in a gated beachfront community, the resort offers 498 upscale accommodations, including Swim Out rooms with private gardens and the exclusive three-bedroom Envy suite featuring a terrace and breathtaking sea views.

The property also debuts SLS Elite, a premium room category boasting personalized check-in, dedicated butler service, and a premium spirits package. Select SLS Elite suites showcase two-level designs with private rooftop hot tubs, completely elevating the luxury experience.
What amenities can you expect in this luxury hotel?

Read more
Save 25% on winter getaways with Marriott Bonvoy’s Cyber Week sale
The sale runs until Tuesday, December 3.
Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa

Looking to make your winter travel dreams a reality? Marriott Bonvoy’s Cyber Week sale is here to help, offering members an exclusive 25% discount on stays booked through the Marriott Bonvoy app. This limited-time deal runs until Travel Tuesday, December 3, and applies to trips between December 1, 2024, and January 20, 2025, at participating hotels worldwide.

Not yet a Marriott Bonvoy member? Signing up is free, and members who book online instead of through the app can still enjoy a 20% discount. Beyond the savings, members gain access to perks like exclusive rates and room upgrades.

Read more