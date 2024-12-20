Where fairways meet fine wines: Enjoy the ultimate Bordeaux Getaway at this resort

Table of Contents Table of Contents Cabot Bordeaux: The details Big things ahead

Dream of golf by day and wine by night? Cabot Bordeaux, the latest in The Cabot Collection, delivers just that. Set on 400 acres in Bordeaux, France, the world’s wine capital, this resort offers sport, relaxation, and luxury.

Play on two 18-hole championship golf courses designed by Bill Coore and Rod Whitman, surrounded by vineyards and stunning countryside views.

After your game, unwind at the 79-room boutique hotel, savor regional dishes paired with Bordeaux’s finest wines at the on-site restaurant, or indulge in vineyard-inspired treatments at the spa.

Cabot Bordeaux: The details

The resort features 79 rooms, including six suites, with sizes from 270 to 550 square feet. Each room blends nature and local charm with views of the golf courses and countryside.

The Chateaux and Vignes courses, designed by Bill Coore and Rod Whitman, promise challenging and memorable play. A state-of-the-art practice facility and training center are also available to help sharpen your skills.

Need some downtime? The spa at Cabot Bordeaux has you covered. Dive into the heated indoor pool, sweat it out in the hammam, or hit the fitness rooms. From Japanese Ko Bi Do facials to soothing Ayurvedic massages, the spa’s holistic treatments will leave you feeling refreshed and revitalized.

Cabot Bordeaux doesn’t just offer golf – it serves up an epicurean adventure. With over 6,000 vineyards and 30 Michelin-starred or recommended restaurants nearby, you’re in a gastronomic wonderland. Savor world-class wines, fine dining, and the rich culinary heritage of the region.

Big things ahead

Cabot Bordeaux is set to get even better. Over the next year, the former Golf du Médoc Resort will undergo a complete reimagining to achieve five-star status, befitting its prestigious wine-country setting.

Golf course renovations will be phased from January to March 2025, allowing guests to play portions of the courses, with full completion expected by spring 2025. The hotel will receive a stunning redesign by UK-based design firm Russell Sage Studio in late 2025, with the refreshed interiors debuting in 2026.

You can request a reservation directly on Cabot Bordeaux’s website.