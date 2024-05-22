Need travel inspiration? These are the best places to visit in June

With its mix of spring and summer, June is an ideal time to get away. There’s a lingering freshness in the air, but there’s also a sweet warmth inching in. It’s a time to be outside, experience nature, and take in new places. Not only that, but since peak crowds haven’t arrived, you could score a deal on airfare and lodging.

Whether at home in the U.S. or across the globe, options abound for a June trip that’ll dazzle your senses and help you recharge. Here are the best places to visit in June.

Ketchikan, Alaska

Alaska should be on every traveler’s list for truly unspoiled wilderness. Ketchikan — the “salmon capital of the world” — puts you in the middle of the last frontier, where the water’s clear and the forests untouched. Only a 2-hour flight from Seattle, it’s also easy to get to.

Located on the southern entrance of the Inside Passage — a series of waterways that meander through pristine settings — Ketchikan lets you get away from it all. A deep Alaska Native culture provides a fascinating window to the past. Surrounding mountains tower over the surroundings. Lastly, the annual salmon migration is a natural wonder you have to experience.

Bali

Though Bali’s amazing any time of year, June offers lower crowds, reasonable pricing, and mellower temps. It also rains less. That makes the month perfect for outdoor activities like surfing or hiking. You can also take a food tour through Denpasar, with eclectic foods like lawar (a seasoned mixture of vegetables, eggs, coconut, and lime) and es kelapa muda (a drink made from coconut flesh, iced coconut water, and syrup).

We’d stay at Further, a modern space designed by Studio Wenden. Besides elegant earth-toned buildings and interiors, there’s an on-site surf shop by Thomas Surfboards and a tropical-Parisian bistro to savor. After a day on the water, it’s the perfect place to relax and recharge.

Provence, France

France is a cultural epicenter with a deep heritage of art, cuisine, and architecture. But in June, there’s another reason to visit the home of the Eiffel Tower and beef bourguignon: lavender. As spring blends into summer, vast fields of lavender blossom form row upon row of purple bliss. It’s the perfect setting against historic buildings and open countrysides.

In particular, Coquillade Provence puts you in the middle of the lavender bounty while taking you back to 11th-century rural life. The small village is home to an estate containing centuries-old olive groves and cypress trees, and a 63-room resort is luxurious yet quaint. Additionally, there’s a winery, spa, and three restaurants.

Lake Como, Italy

This Northern Italy destination is a classic choice, with its historic villas, aquamarine waters, and surrounding mountains. Take in the warm air on a speedboat cruise, or try nuanced cuisine at local restaurants. The lake is a mix of peace and vibrancy, with still waters and Italian culture providing the flavor.

We’d stay at Passalacqua, a 1787 villa with a lakeside swimming terrace and curated artwork. At sunset, we’d go for a swim, enjoy a drink, and watch the sun disappear behind the Alps.

Yosemite National Park

In June, the Yosemite landscape comes alive with blooming wildflowers like redbud, Mariposa lily, and lupine. With most of the snow gone, you can hike from Wawona or Hetchy Hetchy and take in the park’s stunning panoramas. Majestic waterfalls continue to flow, like Yosemite Falls (2,425 ft), Sentinel Falls (2,000 ft), and Ribbon Falls (1,612 ft).

We’d stay at AutoCamp Yosemite, with its Airstream suites, a central clubhouse, and intimate gatherings. From there, we’d take a backpacking trip to Ostrander Lake, with views of the Clark Range and many domes.

Welcome summer with a June getaway

In spring, the surroundings start to renew, and by summer, they reach full bloom. June puts you in the middle of the process, with the natural world at its peak — a perfect time to seek out new places. The destinations here let you live it up in luxury or rough it in a rugged environment, but no matter your choice, you’ll experience nature’s bounty.

Where would we go? Ketchikan, Alaska, to view the salmon spawn and learn about Alaska Natives. As the last frontier, the 49th state offers a look into the past, where unspoiled wilderness and untouched wildlife existed and thrived. For refreshment and recharge, it’s an environment that’s hard to beat.

So, peruse these options and make your reservations because the world’s waiting for you to explore. June’s traits only make it better.

