Nothing compares to a weekend of exploring the most beautiful landscapes our country has to offer, like national parks. These travels can be pretty expensive, so don’t forget to watch out for the most affordable times to visit U.S. national parks. And since summer has finally come around, it’s time to start thinking about hitting the best national parks for warm weather. From Glacier to the Grand Canyon, we’re rounding up our five favorite national park lodges to book for your next journey.

Yellowstone National Park

Yellowstone was the world’s very first national park, and it’s home to one of the most popular attractions: Old Faithful. With over a million eruptions on record, Old Faithful has people flocking daily to catch the geyser spewing boiling water over 100 feet into the air. To truly take in the history and grandeur of the site, a stay at Old Faithful Inn is a must. Built from local trees in 1904, it is the largest log structure in the world. For a traditional rustic lodging experience, book the Old House, which features exposed log walls. There are no televisions, radios, or air conditioning in these rooms, so you’ll truly be roughing it — exactly how a stay at Yellowstone should be.

Glacier National Park

Established in 1913, Glacier Park Lodge was the first hotel to be built along the Great Northern Railway. Nothing says rustic mountain getaway like a log cabin, and Glacier Park Lodge’s impressive two-story lobby made of Douglas fir logs will leave you in awe. Entire trees were used as the support columns for the space. Unlike other log structures, the bark of the trees was left intact, giving the space a more woodsy feel. A massive stone fireplace at one end of the room is the perfect spot for relaxing in the evening with a book and a glass of whiskey.

Yosemite National Park

Imagine the ideal mountain lodge, and The Majestic checks every box: Lots of stone, high ceilings, a fireplace so big you could walk into it, a dining hall fit for a Nordic king. And that’s just the public spaces. Private rooms feature exposed ceiling beams, four-poster beds, and wood-burning fireplaces. There’s a reason the word “majestic” is in the name. Classic masculine style abounds, from leather club chairs to the rough stone walls. This hotel is ideal for relaxing with cigars and bourbon while you recount your park adventures with fellow guests.

Grand Canyon National Park

Exposed log beams, moose and buffalo heads on the walls, and a fire roaring in the stone fireplace — at first glance, El Tovar Hotel seems like a standard rustic hunting lodge. But look closer, and you’ll see touches of art deco elegance throughout, reflecting the long history of this impressive retreat. Ceiling lights in the Frank Lloyd Wright style give the space classic charm, while bathrooms in the suites feature original penny-tile floors. Situated on the rim of the Grand Canyon, the El Tovar Hotel offers everything you could want: Beautiful vistas, close proximity to the canyon, a masculine space to relax in at the end of the day, and the high-end style of an exclusive resort.

Crater Lake National Park

Few places can match the beauty of Crater Lake. The crystal-clear blue water is mesmerizing and hard to pull yourself away from, which is why Crater Lake Lodge is the perfect spot to stay for your next visit. Located right on the edge of the lake, the hotel was built in 1915 and still maintains its Great Gatsby-esque style. Beautifully detailed wooden supports and exposed ceiling beams are paired with art deco light pendants for a high-end feel, while the stone fireplace and exposed stone walls give the space a rustic mountain vibe. The best part about Crater Lake Lodge is the view. Grab a drink from the bar and head out to the terrace to relax in a rocking chair and try to spot the Old Man of the Lake.

