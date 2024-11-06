American Airlines adds route between California and Ohio

 Skip to main content
American Airlines to add nonstop flight between Los Angeles and Columbus

By
In March 2025, American Airlines will add a direct route between Los Angeles, California, and Columbus, Ohio. The daily flight will be aboard a Boeing 737-800, with room for 172 passengers. The route will fill the void Spirit Airlines left, ending its identical route on January 8, 2025. 

Flight times and commentary on American’s new route

The new route begins service on March 6, 2025, and flies daily between Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) and John Glenn Columbus International Airport (CMH). Flight AA 227 leaves CMH at 5:45 p.m. and arrives at LAX at 7:30 p.m., taking around five hours. The L.A. to Columbus trip, also Flight AA 227, embarks at 9:20 a.m. and arrives at 4:55 p.m. Industry figures expressed enthusiasm for the needed flight. 

Jordan Pack, American’s Director of Domestic Network Planning, commented: “American is excited to welcome customers on our new nonstop service between Columbus and Los Angeles. Los Angeles joins a lineup of eleven other nonstop destinations, giving customers convenient and robust access to American’s comprehensive global network of more than 350 destinations from just one stop.”

Columbus Regional Airport Authority President & CEO Joseph R. Nardone said: “With nearly 300 people flying between Columbus and Los Angeles everyday for both business and leisure, we thank American Airlines for launching this highly desired route. I am proud of the continuous effort of our air service team working with airlines to expand passenger flight options while we continue planning for our brand new, first-class terminal.”

It’s been a strong year for air travel in Ohio. More than 5 million passed through John Glenn Columbus International Airport and the cargo-focused Rickenbacker International (LCK) during June, July, and August. September continued the momentum, with the highest-ever traffic, measuring 750,000.

