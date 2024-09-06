American Airlines adds summer 2025 flights to Europe

Beginning in the summer of 2025, American Airlines will add five new European routes. Not only will the routes reach new destinations, but they’ll allow travelers to explore Europe more easily. The new offerings include flights to Edinburgh, Scotland (EDI) — where the airline hasn’t flown since 2019 — and service to Rome (FCO); Madrid (MAD); Athens, Greece (ATH); and Milan (MXP).

In summer 2025, explore Europe with American Airlines

The flights begin on March 30, 2025, with daily service from Chicago (ORD) to Madrid (MAD). Philadelphia (PHL) follows on May 23, flying each day to Edinburgh, Scotland (EDI) and Milan (MXP). Next is Charlotte, North Carolina (CLT) on June 5, with a daily route to Athens, Greece (ATH). On July 5, Miami (MIA) joins, with daily flights to Rome (FCO). Travelers can purchase tickets for the new routes beginning Sept. 9.

The Madrid route includes the added benefit of hundreds of connecting flights through Europe via partner airline Iberia. The Spanish carrier flies to more than 70 European destinations, like Ibiza, Porto, and Menorca.

American will also continue its winter Miami to Paris route through the summer. Flights from Dallas Fort Worth (DFW) to Barcelona (BCN) and Philadephia (PHL) to Athens (ATH) will start earlier than usual, beginning on March 30.

Beyond that, American Airlines will offer over 70 daily departures to more than 20 trans-Atlantic destinations in summer 2025. Included are routes to Nice, France (NCE); Copenhagen, Denmark (CPH); and Naples, Italy (NAP).

Brian Znotins, American’s Senior Vice President of Network and Schedule Planning, commented: “We look forward to providing customers more ways to visit their favorite destinations in Europe next summer. Resuming service to Edinburgh and adding new routes to other popular destinations across the continent will offer customers convenient access from American’s industry-leading domestic network to all that Europe has to offer.”