These airports make travelers angriest (and we know why)

If you hate flying in general, then stay away from the worst airports that are making passengers angry

Dannielle Beardsley
Passengers waiting at the airport, killing time o their phones.
𝓴𝓘𝓡𝓚 𝕝𝔸𝕀/Unsplash

We always know where to go when we need to know what the public thinks of something — Twitter. Forbes agrees and took a little time analyzing tweets to find out which major airports we think are the absolute worst. Well, not only the ones that are the worst, but the ones that tick us off when we have to fly through them. See if you agree with Twitter about the worst airports in the U.S., or if you think we aren’t using our powers for good in this case.

The way Forbes got there

The airports

Forbes kept it to any tweets aimed directly at the 60 biggest airports. So, if you don’t see one on the list you’re looking for, that could be why.

The magic words

  • Noise
  • Staff
  • TSA
  • Complaints
  • Delayed
  • Security
  • Hours

There are specific words that were searched for to narrow things down. Forbes captured tweets that contained these words to hone in on the anger.

The airport with the most hate

  • John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California, with 65% of the tweets

It seems being the neighboring airport to the happiest place on Earth doesn’t mean all that much. But if you were the airport next to one of the busiest places to visit, you might struggle to get through the day yourself. Add the holidays when things are insane at an airport anyway, and you might rethink hitting publish on your next tweet. Or your rage-filled tweet might be published faster. It’s a toss-up.

The main reasons

  • Amount and length of delays
  • The general attitude of the staff
  • TSA complaints
  • Overall noise

Those are all solid reasons to be angry at the airport. There’s nothing to make people heavy sigh more than seeing another delay when they just want to get to their destination. 

Principal at Southern California PR firm Green Flash Media Jeremy Hyatt knows firsthand why the tweets are getting heated toward the airport. He sympathizes with both sides, but states that it’s “challenging for many visitors due to long rental car and TSA lines, unexpected California taxes and fees, limited take-off and landing times, and extended luggage wait times.” Yes, all that would put a damper on things for people who just want to be on vacation. That’s not a relaxing start.

The runners up

  • Jacksonville International Airport in Jacksonville, Florida, with 60% of mad tweets
  • Eppley Airfield in Omaha, Nebraska, landed 59% of the hate

By comparison, the busiest airport in the world only ranked sixth. That’s not too bad for Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. It could easily drop out of the top 10 in the future.

The inside of a busy airport.
K Hsu/Unsplash

What airports keep the angry tweets away

  • Indianapolis International Airport
  • Seattle-Tacoma International Airport
  • Kansas City International Airport

These airports seem to have things together a bit more. Indianapolis International Airport actually ranks as the best in customer service for a midsize airport in North America. 

While we can’t always follow the tweets for complete accuracy — as with Tampa International Airport, which has 57% of angry tweets thrown at it, but was given top honors in a passenger satisfaction survey by J.D. Power — they do give a heads-up for potential problems. That makes planning for your flight easier, as you’ll know what you could face. Plus, we love to see what’s happening on Twitter, so keep the tweets coming.

Dannielle has written for various websites, online magazines, and blogs. She loves everything celebrity and her favorite…
Report: This is how much you should expect airfare to cost for your summer travel
You may want to travel domestically this summer
airplane in blue sky

Thinking about booking a weekend getaway or a week's long, unplugged, get-me-out-of-here-right-this-minute trip, the first thing on your mind is probably, "How much is this going to set me back?" It can often be a deal breaker on how long you can go, where you are traveling, and if you can afford to go at all.

While the airlines have certainly changed their flight prices post-COVID, the cost of airfare for this summer may surprise you. Travel booking site Hopper came out with a report that breaks down how much flyers can expect to pay based on location, and it also includes some good intel on hotels and car rentals as well. The bottom line: It's going to cost you to unwind. Cheap airfare will be hard to come by.
How much will a trip cost this summer?
According to their report, average round-trip air ticket prices to Europe increased over last year to the tune of $1,167 versus $850 last year. If Asia is on your bucket list, the news is equally dismal. The average round-trip ticket is coming in at $1,817, compared to only $917 during the summer of 2020. Even going to Canada will cost you more, 2% higher than last year and up 11% over 2019.

Read more
Summer travel: Airbnb reveals the most popular hot spots
Will you travel to any one of these popular destinations this summer?
Airplane taking off

If you're itching for a summer vacation and want to know where the hot spots are, both internationally and domestic, travel site Airbnb has you covered. For summer travel this year, it is expecting over 300 million guest arrivals on its website, an indication that people are ready to get out of their own houses and into someone else's. "Since the beginning of Airbnb, there have been 1.4 billion all-time guest arrivals," said Airbnb in a recent report. "With more guests traveling last year than ever before," this year is likely to outpace even the first post-pandemic year.

"We ended last year with 900,000 more listings than we had at the beginning, excluding China," Airbnb continued. "Guests are opting for a more affordable stay, which is no surprise amid a rising cost-of-living crisis." If you want to know just where people are searching to see how it may drive summer prices, the company listed the most trending summer destinations, so you can get an idea of where you may want to go (or avoid if you don't like crowds).
Trending summer domestic destinations
Since we know summer airfare is skyrocketing for traveling internationally, staying domestic may just be the way to go for your wallet and your sanity. It's always spectacular to travel to faraway lands, but this country offers so many stunning places to visit.

Read more
J.D. Power survey shows the airlines people like the most (and least)
If you're curious to see how other people rank the best airlines, J.D. Power did the survey for you
A plane taking off of the runway.

Do you fly with the same carrier every time? Do you ping back and forth between two different ones, depending on things like the ticket price or ones that don't have hidden fees? Was there one airline you had a horrible experience with and have never booked with again? J.D. Power did a survey about all of that and more, and we have the results for the best airlines to fly with. Have a peek if you're curious to see where your pick landed.
What it took to be a fan favorite
How do you make it to be one of the top airlines to fly with? It surveyed people from March 2022 to March 2023, so the data is pretty recent. And it only asked about main North American airlines, so you might not see all of your low-budget or other airlines in the rankings.
What the airline needed to be good at

The state of the plane itself
Baggage fees
Ease of boarding
Those fun fees and other costs
The flight attendants
The in-flight experience
The reservation process

Read more