You can now enter to win the weirdest (and maybe coolest?) splitboard we’ve ever seen, from TWIX

Win one of just 110 of these awesome splitboards!

Tom Kilpatrick
By
TWIX unveiled its innovative and first-to-market limited-edition TWIX “Doughboard,” designed in partnership with Olympian Maddie Mastro, to make the remaining ski season that much sweeter for several lucky fans.

Earlier this year, TWIX announced the release of the new TWIX Cookie Dough and, along with it, a competition to help design the TWIX splitboard. Well, the wait is finally over. The Doughboard is here, and it sure is unique.

This limited edition board, designed in two parts by Olympian Maddie Mastro and a lucky fan, is up for grabs before the end of the season. TWIX is giving away 110 Doughboards, along with a supply of TWIX Cookie Dough bars to power you through those backcountry touring trips.

Much like in TWIX folklore, the two halves of this splitboard are not the same but come together to create something beyond the ordinary.

Related

On one side, you’ve got the retro surf-inspired design from Olympian Maddie Mastro, combining her two favorite pastimes of snowboarding and surfing. On the other, you’ve got the competition-winning entry. This design features colors from the Cookie Dough packaging but clearly takes inspiration from the mountains where the board will find its home.

If you can see yourself crushing the backcountry on one of these, head over to the Twix website to find out more and enter their competition. As well as the chance to get your hands on the Doughboard — in whichever size suits you best — there are also Cookie Dough bars up for grabs. Competition entries close on April 19th, with winners notified shortly after.

With so much of the snowboarding season still to go in 2023 and resorts promising snow until July, you still have plenty of time to get the Doughboard out for a shred. Head over to TWIX now to enter.

