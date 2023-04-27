 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Outdoors

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

4 reasons to have a golf umbrella in your bag, no matter what season it is

Think you don't need a golf umbrella? Think again

BethAnn Mayer
By
Excelsior Golf Course
Facebook

Sunny and 70 degrees? Dream golf weather. However, April showers are needed to bring May flowers. They can also put a damper on your golf plans. Ditto for August through October, where dedicated golfers may find themselves headed to the course as the remnants of a superstorm rain down.

Golf umbrellas are essential for those days. Larger and easier to hold than a regular umbrella, a golf umbrella protects you from the elements without hurting the hands you need for the perfect swing.

Related Videos

You likely don’t tote an umbrella on a sunny afternoon. However, you may want to re-think that. A golf umbrella is a four-season, all-weather accessory. Here’s why it’s almost as essential as your putter.

Related
a person swinging golf club

A golf umbrella blocks the sun too

Sunny days are prime time for outdoor fun. However, steaming-hot days can make it tempting to ditch playing a round of 18 holes and head to the beach instead. Keep your beach bag in the corner where it belongs. An umbrella can block the sun, serving as shade as you wait your turn at a hole and engage in friendly banter with your buddies. You’ll feel far more comfortable and can focus on your game and having a good time with your friends rather than the beating-hot sun.

A golf umbrella is especially useful in many of the sport’s top destinations, such as South Carolina and Florida. However, nearly any spot in the U.S. can experience a scorcher, so a golf umbrella is a worthwhile investment.

You’ll still want to slather on sunscreen, though. The only thing worse than a golfer tan is a golfer sunburn.

people with golf umbrellas

Golf umbrellas are great for “moody” weather days

There are days when you’re unsure what Mother Nature will do, but she seems to be in a mood. These days are the brooding ones with dark clouds. Will it rain or won’t it? The last thing you need is to be at the farthest hole from the clubhouse when Mother Nature makes up her mind and decides she’s angry. Consider a golf umbrella as your insurance policy.

A golf umbrella allows you to be ready for whatever Mother Nature throws your way. It’ll keep you, your gear, and likely a friend or two dry during a light drizzle or torrential downpour.

man on golf course in rain storm with umbrella

The golf umbrella is bigger than a “regular” umbrella

The regular umbrella you keep in your car provides a fraction of the coverage of a golf umbrella. Regular umbrellas are typically about 21 to 25 inches. Golf umbrellas can be as large as 34 inches, and some can provide around 65 to 70 inches of coverage. The extended coverage provides more protection from the elements, meaning your gear won’t get wet — nor will you — if it rains.

Someone about to sink a shot while golfing.

A golf umbrella can serve as utility equipment too

Even the pros have imperfect games. However, they’re not tasked with retrieving their balls out of the water. A golf umbrella is an unheralded star when things go awry. It can poke a ball out of the water, knock it out of a tree, and potentially nudge it in the opposite direction of a baby alligator (but maybe cut your losses on that one). That way, you don’t have to use and potentially ding up your club to get your ball back.

The 3 best golf umbrellas you can get right now

Sold on a golf umbrella or ready to upgrade yours? These three golf umbrellas are worthy of a spot near your clubs.

Titleist Tour Double Canopy Umbrella

titelist double canopy

Titleist is a renowned name in the golf world, and this massive canopy umbrella lives up to it. It provides a whopping 68 inches of coverage — enough to cover you and a buddy. It also boasts UV protection, and fans say it holds up in windy weather. Titlist’s umbrella also scores significant style points courtesy of the classic black and red color scheme. It’ll never go out of style.

TaylorMade Golf Single Canopy Umbrella

taylor made golf single canopy

This economical umbrella from the standard bearer brand TaylorMade boasts 60 inches of coverage and a light weight of 1.21 pounds. It has an ergonomic rubber-grip handle that’s a cinch to hold, saving your hands from discomfort in between swings. The nylon material withstands rain, while the durable aluminum frame won’t buckle in harsh elements. The black and red canopy offers a simple, timeless style.

Under Armour Golf Umbrella Double Canopy

ua double canopy golf umbrella

Under Armour’s canopy provides a significant 68 inches of coverage. The umbrella is designed with UA storm technology built to repel water and keep you and your gear dry. It’s machine washable and has a textured rubber grip that’s comfortable but functional. Juxtaposed against a black and white canopy, the green handle stands out without being too loud.

Golf umbrellas aren’t just for rainy days. They can help block the sun and fetch your ball out of the water. They also provide maximum protection from any elements because they’re wider than regular umbrellas. Major sporting goods brands like TaylorMade, Titleist, and Under Armour have great options. Consider how much coverage you want and any other features, such as UV protection, wind resistance, and more. Be sure to read reviews to see what real customers have to say and help you avoid buyer’s remorse.

Editors' Recommendations

BethAnn Mayer
BethAnn Mayer

Beth Ann's work has appeared on healthline.com and parents.com. In her spare time, you can find her running (either marathons or after her sons, Peter and Noah, and three furbabies).

Send all editorial inquiries HERE.

How to wash and care for your sleeping bag so you can use it season after season
Follow these tips to keep your sleeping bag in good shape
how to wash a sleeping bag mountaineering gear

Sleeping bags are a camping essential. A quality sleeping bag does far more than just keep you warm. The feeling of curling up in your sleeping bag at the end of a long day of hiking on the trail — perhaps with the rain bouncing off the outside of your tent — is like crawling into a luxurious king-sized bed in a hotel. But like hotel bed sheets, your sleeping bag should be clean and well maintained.

Let's face it, we're not always at our freshest when we climb into our sleeping bags. After a long day of traipsing across a bog, climbing mountains, or playing with your kids at the campsite, you're probably soaked in sweat and caked with grime. Your sleeping bag can quickly become a tapestry of past trips if you aren't careful. This doesn't just affect the look and smell either. A dirty sleeping bag is less effective than a clean one — the insulation often gets clumped together and sleeping bag ratings become less reliable. Our guide will help you to keep your sleeping bag clean and well maintained, so you can enjoy warm nights curled up under the stars.

Read more
Here’s Why a Sleeping Bag Liner Is a Camping Essential for Your Trips
Add Warmth and More With a Sleeping Bag Liner
Four-season sleeping bag

We would all love for our outdoor gear to last longer. After all, a camping or trekking setup can easily run hundreds, even thousands of dollars. Perhaps the most undervalued item in your pack is the one you rely on the most. Getting excited about sleeping bags can be difficult when you've got gadgets and gizmos galore in your pack. But what if there was a way you could make sure your trusty sleeping bag is still coming with you on trips in ten years' time?

Sleeping bag liners are one of the most overlooked and underrated pieces of camping equipment — so much so that many hikers and campers go for years without ever using one. For most, though, once they start to use sleeping bag liners, there's no going back. So what is it that makes these unassuming items worth their weight in gold?

Read more
Recovery Footwear: What You Wear After Your Workout Matters
Sport injury, A man has ankle pain during outdoor exercise. knee Injuries.

We all want to get the most out of our workouts and most importantly be able to bounce back quickly after them. From protein powders and protein shakes to foam rollers, massage guns, compression gear, and other workout recovery tools, there is something out there for everyone to enhance performance. There are workout techniques and aids help ease muscle soreness, rebuild and repair muscles, and return the body to fighting form so that you are all ready to attack the next workout and get that much fitter and stronger.
In recent years, professional and amateur athletes alike have started to turn to recovery footwear to further enhance recovery and comfort after exercise. Runners, triathletes, tennis players, and even regular gym goers are some of the many athletes who are choosing specific footwear after exercise. After a long day on your feet you need shoes that provide stability, arch support, and relieve pain and tightness in the feet, ankles, and knees. If you find yourself needing to rub your aching feet after a long day or simply want to improve the health of your feet and lower legs to speed workout recovery, keep reading to learn how and why recovery footwear may help.

What Is Recovery Footwear?
Recovery footwear, which can be anything from sandals to slides to lightweight sneakers, aims to provide the ideal cushioning and support for the foot. Because the foot is the anchor point to the ground, by properly aligning the foot, recovery footwear also optimizes the alignment and biomechanics of the entire lower limb, including the ankles, knees, and hips. The toe box is generally wide, allowing the toes to fully spread into their natural positions, instead of being crammed and restricted in conventional sneakers and footwear. Most recovery footwear also provides ideal arch support and places a gentle stretch on the calf by lowering the heel relative to normal footwear—a position that mimics the natural, barefoot alignment.

Read more