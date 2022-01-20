  1. Outdoors
Where to Watch PGA Tour 2022

By
PGA Tour 2022 Live with major players.

The PGA Tour is always an exciting tournament for golf fans. Established 92 years ago, the tournament has gone from strength to strength over the years. It’s easily one of the biggest and best golf tournaments in the world.

It’s easier than ever to watch PGA Tour golf whenever you want thanks to ESPN+ promising an unprecedented amount of live coverage. It has more than 4,300 exclusive hours of live streaming content. That includes live coverage of 35 tournaments in 2022 with at least 28 of those events offering four full days of coverage. There will be four simultaneous live feeds each day with these, too.

If you’re a golf fan, you need ESPN+. The premium sports streaming service launched in 2018 and offers a ton of sports. That includes MMA, boxing, select MLB and NHL games, Italian Serie A soccer, and much more. You can even pay to live stream UFC pay-per-view events through the service.

ESPN+

ESPN + logo.

ESPN+ is the best option for PGA Tour golf live streaming. Ideally suited for cord-cutters and those simply looking to add golf and more to their entertainment setup, it’s super easy to sign up for.

It costs just $7 per month or $70 per year. Alternatively, you can subscribe to the Disney bundle which gets you Disney+, Hulu (ad-supported), and ESPN+ for just $14 per month. That gives you tons of great content from classic Disney animation, The Simpsons, Star Wars content, Marvel shows and movies, and so much more. Not bad for those times when there’s no golf on, right?

ESPN+ can be watched on your smart TV, as well as computers, tablets, smartphones, and even games consoles, so it’s easy to view.

ESPN+ also offers access to a ton of live and on-demand sports content, from games and matches to analysis, interviews, exclusive shows, documentaries, and more.

What PGA Tour Championships are Happening in 2022?

The PGA Tour runs from September until August, traversing the world with various tournaments. Here’s an overview of upcoming tournaments. Be sure to check out the full PGA Tour schedule here.

Date Event Location
January 20-23 The American Express La Quinta, California
January 26-29 Farmers Insurance Open San Diego, California
February 3-6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Pebble Beach, California
February 10-13 Waste Management Phoenix Open Scottsdale, Arizona
February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational Pacific Palisades, California
February 24-27 The Honda Classic Palm Beach Gardens, Florida

