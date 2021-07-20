If you’ve been reading through how to smoke meat like a pro, then you know you need a good quality smoker to get the best results from your cooking. Now is a great time to pick up one of the many awesome smoker deals going on right now, including these two great models available at Walmart for a limited time only. With nearly up to $150 to save on big smokers, you’re going to love the savings you can make here. Read on while we take you through them.

American Gourmet by Char-Broil Charcoal Smoker — $117, was $263

With nearly $150 off the usual price, the American Gourmet by Char-Broil Charcoal Smoker is a great deal if you’re looking for a large smoker. Ideal for big backyard cookouts and BBQs, it features multiple dampers, a temperature gauge, plus extra grilling space in its offset chamber. Possible to use as either an offset smoker or charcoal grill, this is the kind of thing we’d see featured amongst the best smoker grill combos thanks to its flexibility. There’s a vertical smokestack with adjustable dampers, too, so you can control the smoke and heat with minimal effort. Other features include three porcelain-coated grates and a secondary chrome-plated grate to help you get the most out of the impressive 1,280 square inches of total cooking surface. A heavy-duty, hi-temp steel lid and firebox form the outside construction. It’s a really well-made smoker that should last you a long time.

Outsunny 20-inch Mini Small Smoker — $45, was $83

Looking for something a little smaller and more portable? This Outsunny 20-inch Mini Small Smoker will suit your needs. Ideally suited for camping or a small venue at home, it’s easy to throw in the car trunk while still accommodating plenty of food. Made from treated steel and with a premium chrome wire mesh, it’s durable, with a lid top that has a built-in, easy-to-read thermometer. The body has side air vents for better heat circulation while there are heat-resistant wooden handles to help avoid any risk of burns when handling it. Also, there’s a lock on the lid so it’s easily kept safe while you transport it, as the focus is squarely on making it easy to smoke meat wherever you’re traveling. It’s an ideal accompaniment to a more permanent solution at home or simply if you’re keen to try out smoking on a budget.

