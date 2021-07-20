  1. Outdoors
The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Small and Big Smokers Are All Getting Giant Discounts at Walmart

By

If you’ve been reading through how to smoke meat like a pro, then you know you need a good quality smoker to get the best results from your cooking. Now is a great time to pick up one of the many awesome smoker deals going on right now, including these two great models available at Walmart for a limited time only. With nearly up to $150 to save on big smokers, you’re going to love the savings you can make here. Read on while we take you through them.

American Gourmet by Char-Broil Charcoal Smoker — $117, was $263

With nearly $150 off the usual price, the American Gourmet by Char-Broil Charcoal Smoker is a great deal if you’re looking for a large smoker. Ideal for big backyard cookouts and BBQs, it features multiple dampers, a temperature gauge, plus extra grilling space in its offset chamber. Possible to use as either an offset smoker or charcoal grill, this is the kind of thing we’d see featured amongst the best smoker grill combos thanks to its flexibility. There’s a vertical smokestack with adjustable dampers, too, so you can control the smoke and heat with minimal effort. Other features include three porcelain-coated grates and a secondary chrome-plated grate to help you get the most out of the impressive 1,280 square inches of total cooking surface. A heavy-duty, hi-temp steel lid and firebox form the outside construction. It’s a really well-made smoker that should last you a long time.

Outsunny 20-inch Mini Small Smoker — $45, was $83

Looking for something a little smaller and more portable? This Outsunny 20-inch Mini Small Smoker will suit your needs. Ideally suited for camping or a small venue at home, it’s easy to throw in the car trunk while still accommodating plenty of food. Made from treated steel and with a premium chrome wire mesh, it’s durable, with a lid top that has a built-in, easy-to-read thermometer. The body has side air vents for better heat circulation while there are heat-resistant wooden handles to help avoid any risk of burns when handling it. Also, there’s a lock on the lid so it’s easily kept safe while you transport it, as the focus is squarely on making it easy to smoke meat wherever you’re traveling. It’s an ideal accompaniment to a more permanent solution at home or simply if you’re keen to try out smoking on a budget.

Editors' Recommendations

Instant Pot Duo Minis and Blenders Are Both Super Cheap at Walmart Today

Instant Pot Duo Mini

If You’re Serious About Exercise, Take Advantage of This Garmin Smartwatch Deal

garmin vivosmart 3 deal walmart july 2021

We Can’t Believe How Cheap This Gigantic Air Fryer Is at Walmart Today

best choice products air fryer deal walmart july 2021

The Dreams of U.S. Olympic Climber Nathaniel Coleman

nathaniel coleman olympic climber feature 0

Camp Chef’s Woodwind Wifi 24 Grill: A Multitasking Beast That Easily Smokes Meat

camp chef woodwind wifi 24 grill review 0 campchef feature

The 8 Best Resistance Bands for Every Kind of Workout This 2021

resistance bands exercise best for men 2020

How To Use a Foam Roller Like a Personal Sports Masseuse

Foam roller exercise

How to Clean a Grill: Tips for Gas, Charcoal, or Pellet Smoker Grills

propane grill hero image

The Best Overland Gear To Equip Your Car in 2021

overlanding in Land Rover

The 8 Best Fire Starters for Camping Outdoors

Best Fire Starters for Camping

Old Meets New With the Vintage-Inspired, Modern Cortes Campers Travel Trailer

cortes campers travel trailer news 0 feature

The 9 Best Ultralight Travel Trailers for Your Summer Road Trip

The 8 Best Beach Towels for Summer 2021

best beach towels 2021