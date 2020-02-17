From the unforgettable opening speech of Full Metal Jacket, it was clear R. Lee Ermey was born to play the role of ruthless drill sergeant and all-around badass. He dedicated his life both on- and off-screen to embodying the latter as a veteran, patriot, actor, and philanthropist. American knifemaking icon KA-BAR just released Ermey’s last work, and it’s a fitting tribute to a truly great man.

The Gunny Knife honors R. Lee Ermey — better known as “Gunny” — who lent his considerable military expertise to KA-BAR to craft the one-of-a-kind knife. It was the last project Ermey worked on before his death. With a handsome design and Ermey’s signature emblazoned on the blade, it’s perhaps best framed and hung on a wall in your smoking den.

Of course, Ermey probably would’ve hated the idea of his work buried under glass. That’s why the Gunny Knife is designed to be a legit weapon and an all-purpose survival tool. The fixed, spear-point blade is crafted from 1095 Cro-Van steel and measures nearly 10 inches long and three inches wide. It’ll hack through dense vegetation, firewood, and zombies with equal aplomb. The curved Webb Wood handle also ensures a solid grip and helps provide leverage for slashing. Every Gunny Knife includes a beautiful leather sheath that’s also handmade in the U.S.A.

Most red-blooded men know R. Lee Ermey as Gunnery Sergeant Hartman in 1987’s Full Metal Jacket. He also appeared in more than 100 Hollywood productions, including iconic films like Apocalypse Now, Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and Seven. But, before that, he was an 11-year veteran of the United States Marine Corps. After retiring, he brought his skills and expertise to bear in the knife industry. He also dedicated much of his life to helping veterans and veteran causes. A portion of every Gunny Knife sale is donated to the Fisher House Foundation. Right up until his passing in 2018 (along with some of the most beloved celebrities of all-time), Ermey worked closely with the charity to help provide housing for military families and soldiers who were receiving VA medical center care.

The Gunny Knife is available exclusively through KA-BAR for around $300. Now you finally have a worthy tool to match that Gunny-inspired war face you’ve been perfecting for the last 30 years.

