The Manual
Outdoors

Visit the Official Orvis Saltwater Fly-Fishing School at This Massachusetts Inn

Mike Richard
By
orvis saltwater fly fishing school chatham bars inn 3
Chatham Bars Inn

Cape Cod is best known for world-class whale-watching, the freewheeling, come-as-you-are lifestyle of Provincetown, and miles of family-friendly beaches and resorts. But there’s one more thing the “arm of Massachusetts” offers that many outsiders are unaware of: Amazing fishing. Now, Orvis – one of our favorite outdoor brands at The Manual – has partnered with one of the Cape’s most famous inns to offer the state’s first and only official Orvis Saltwater Fly-Fishing School.

Over the course of one or two days at Chatham Bars Inn, the unique, professionally led school will provide newcomers with the hands-on experience necessary to fly-fish like a pro. The class teaches saltwater-specific methods and tactics, starting with tackle and fly selection and rigging before moving on to fly casting, fish fighting, and proper release techniques. Students will also receive tutorials in advanced fly-fishing skills and planning like striper feeding habits, essential knot-tying, and how to read the currents and tides.

As one of the world’s most recognized outdoor brands, Orvis and its elite wilderness experts are a fitting lead for this unique school. For more than 150 years, it’s promoted, taught, and fostered a great community around fly-fishing and wingshooting. Plus, Orvis stands behind its products with a bulletproof lifetime warranty and is no stranger to killer cross-promotional partnerships like this epic Land Rover restoration with Barbour. What’s not to love?

The century-old Chatham Bars Inn is a quintessential New England inn in every way. First opened in 1914 as a luxury lodge for wealthy Boston hunters, it’s since undergone a $100-million renovation. It retains much of its original, turn-of-the-century charm, however, including a breezy ocean-inspired decor, tastefully designed rooms, and a relaxed, seaside vibe.

For sportsmen, however, it’s the inn’s Chatham location that’s likely to be of most interest. The town straddles the border of both the Atlantic Ocean and Nantucket Sound and serves as the perfect backdrop for some of the state’s best striped bass fishing and flats fishing. It’s often regarded as one of the best places on the planet for sighting striped bass in shallow water. The abundance of other fish species includes bluefish, false albacore, and bonito also doesn’t hurt.

orvis saltwater fly fishing school chatham bars inn 1
Chatham Bars Inn

The Orvis Saltwater Fly-Fishing School is now available for booking. The one-day school (USD $279) will be hosted on select dates from now through August, while the two-day school ($489) is open on select dates from June through October.

If Massachusetts isn’t “exotic” enough for your fly-fishing vacation fantasies, maybe a once-in-a-lifetime trip to this remote Alaskan lodge is what you need. You just have to promise to take us with you.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Altra's Gritty New King MT Running Shoes Will Help You Dominate the Mountain
Up Next

This Aston Martin Coffee Table Costs $17,000
scuber ride great barrier reef contest 1
Travel

Catch an Exclusive $1,000 Uber Ride Aboard a Submarine to the Great Barrier Reef

Publicity stunt or not, the Scuber initiative will also donate the full value of every underwater tour to Citizens of the Great Barrier Reef.
Posted By Mike Richard
tikchik narrows lodge alaska fishing retreat 3
Travel

Take Your Pops on an Over-the-Top Alaskan Fishing Trip This Father’s Day

The only thing you need to figure out is how to get you and your pops there.
Posted By Mike Richard
books every man should read
Culture

19 Books By Female Authors Every Man Should Read (or Re-Read) in 2019

How many have you read?
Posted By Jahla Seppanen
best american made boot brands ll bean boots 2019
Fashion & Style

The Best American-Made Boot Brands to Shop in 2019

You won't find these at the nearest big-box department store.
Posted By Cody Gohl
Mophie Charge Stream Powerstation Wireless XL feature
Outdoors

No Outlet? No Problem with the Best Portable Chargers

You can go off the grid with the juice to charge your electronics.
Posted By Ross Collicutt
YETI Hopper BackFlip 24 lifestyle 2
Outdoors

The Best Backpack Coolers for Keeping Drinks Cold on Your Adventures

Hot weather is just around the corner and that means cooler season is here. Instead of lugging your gigantic ice chest around, why not throw on a lightweight backpack cooler?
Posted By Ross Collicutt
hiker hunger snacks
Outdoors

How to Fend Off Hiker Hunger When You’re on the Trail

Because you deserve more than just beef jerky and a half-melted Snickers bar on the trail.
Posted By Mike Richard
best time to visit national parks grand canyon park summer getty images
Outdoors

The Best Time to Visit the 5 Most Popular U.S. National Parks

Hint: Be flexible and visit when most other people don't want to.
Posted By Mike Richard
Outdoors

The Most Jaw-Dropping Natural Swimming Holes in the United States

You don't need to trek to Thailand or South America to find sparkling depths and crystal-clear waters.
Posted By Mike Richard
best ultra light travel trailers happier camper exterior cliff feature
Outdoors

Escape in Style With the Best Ultra-light Travel Trailers of 2019

It doesn't matter what kind of traveler you are — weekender, hardcore explorer, gear hauler, etc. — there's a camper for you.
Posted By Mike Richard
conrad anker skincare routine 2
Grooming

Mountain Mug: Famed Mountain Climber Conrad Anker Talks His Skincare Routine

Start using Conrad’s tips now so you don’t look like a leathered stick of beef jerky later in life.
Posted By Jahla Seppanen
best water bottles stock man drinking from bottle v2 edited and cropped
Outdoors

The Best Water Bottles to Keep You Hydrated in 2019

If you're an active soul that's also ready to ban the plastic bottle, we've got the best water bottles of the year, so all you need to do is drink away.
Posted By Chase McPeak
best beach towels outlier linen towel featured image
Living

The 7 Best Beach Towels for Your Next Shore Day

A bad beach towel can break a day at the shore faster than a pop-up thunderstorm.
Posted By Cody Gohl
best backpacking gear
Outdoors

The Best Backpacking Gear to Get You on the Trail in 2019

Spend less time hauling and more time exploring with these lightweight options.
Posted By Ross Collicutt