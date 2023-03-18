 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Outdoors

This is nuts: Never Summer tested its newest snowboard on a lake of pure ice

Nick Larson hits the ice on the 2024 Never Summer to prove its edge grip

Tom Kilpatrick
By

Is there anything more frustrating than snowboarding on an icy groomer? You know, those days when your skier buddies — hey, why do we have skier buddies anyway? — are cruising around you while you’re trying to get that edge to stick? It’s a fact; snowboards suck on icy pistes, right? Right? Anyone? If this sounds like you on any day that isn’t at least knee-deep powder, then boy, have we — and Never Summer — have got some bad news coming your way.

If you’ve not seen it yet, Never Summer put one of their boards in the capable hands — or at the capable feet — of Nick Larson, Never Summer team rider and all-around carving machine. While that in itself would usually warrant a video watch, they took things to a whole new place, specifically a really frozen one. That place was Georgetown Lake, Colorado, where fifteen inches of ice provided the perfect platform to prove that their edge grip is second to none.

Carving turns on a snowboard is easily one of the most satisfying things to watch, especially when they’re super laid out like these. With a tow rope to get him up to speed and a whole lot of commitment, Larson transitions into the sort of extended toe-edge turn that most snowboarders can only dream of. But he does it on a surface more at home with skates than with a snowboard.

Related

True, he hasn’t put in any heel edge turns — yet — but it’s hard to fault this video as a way of Never Summer promoting their 2024 line of snowboards.

It’s not just all a bit. Apparently, Larson didn’t stand for hours with an edge tool manicuring his board to a point that he could use it for a quick shave before hitting the lake. If you believe everything that Never Summer has written in the video description — and knowing their manufacturing standards and board performance, I’ve no reason not to here — this is an ‘off the shelf’ snowboard. This is how they come, straight from the factory, straight out of the store.

What that means is that you can head out and buy yourself a 2024 Never Summer snowboard next year, and it would be ready to do exactly this. What it probably doesn’t mean, though, is that just because you buy that snowboard, you should go out and do exactly this. I’m going to go out on a limb here and say that Nick Larson is probably a better carving snowboarder than most of us.

But the good news is that when you’re out snowboarding on the slopes on an icy day or slashing through that crust-on-dust powder, you could trust that your board is going to hold its edge just like it did for Larson on that lake in Colorado.

Editors' Recommendations

This is why snowboard boots have forward lean
Is it comfort, riding experience, or just habit that snowboard boots lean forward?
couple on snowboards

Every item in your snowboarding gear arsenal has a purpose. But more than that, every item has nuances, its style that suits it to a particular type of riding. While snowboard boots are notoriously more comfortable than ski boots, they're more than just a way of keeping your feet warm while you ride. Snowboard boots are your link between your body, board, and bindings.

Unless you're riding in an old, blown-out pair of snowboard boots, there's a good chance that yours have at least a little forward lean. Even the softest, most aprés party-ready pair of boots has a forward lean to them, and when you try on a new pair of boots, you can almost feel as though you're going to topple forwards. But why do snowboard boots have forward lean, and what effect does it have on you?

Read more
Snowboarding 101: Rocker vs camber? What do snowboard base shapes mean?
Different snowboard bases suit different riding styles, so make sure you get the right one
Ski Goggles Hanging on a Snowboard

On the surface, the shape of a snowboard seems like an easy concept. You've got twin directional, directional, and other ideas that all relate to the cutout shape of your snowboard or how it looks from above. But when you start to think of a snowboard as a more three-dimensional object, rather than just from the top down, things start to get a little more complex.

When you're shopping for your next snowboard, chances are you'll see terms like camber, rocker, and flying-v. These refer to the footprint of your snowboard — the shape of it from the side. These different styles of snowboards often look the same on the surface, but when you learn a little more about them, you'll see that these shapes have a huge effect on your style and level of snowboarding. Just what are the different camber shapes of a snowboard, and how do they affect you?

Read more
Boarding for Breast Cancer wants everyone to ‘love their peaks’
Boarding for Breast Cancer combines a good cause with a good time
boarding for breast cancer lyp web btbounds dewtour rideday feb2020 walsh 71

Boarding for Breast Cancer's Love Your Peaks campaign is back for a second winter, visiting various ski resorts around the U.S. to promote breast cancer awareness. Their messages center around a healthy, active lifestyle, a supportive community, and a need for more education on early detection as the best means of breast cancer prevention. This campaign is designed to raise money and awareness and get you out for a great day on the mountain.

Love Your Peaks is a hybrid campaign, and while there are in-resort opportunities to ride and raise money, those who live further afield can participate virtually. Simply register as an individual or a team, get your best fundraising heads together, and head out on the mountain wearing your pinkest getup possible and have a great day snowboarding. Don't forget to tag @b4bc and #loveyourpeaks on social media for your chance to win weekly prizes.

Read more