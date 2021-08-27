The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

It’s never a bad time to grill out or have a cookout unless, of course, you don’t have a grill or smoker. If that’s the case, you should definitely check out the latest smoker deals or even just regular grill deals to get yourself set up!

Or, you could just grab the Masterbuilt Analog Electric Smoker that’s on sale today at Walmart. It’s over $50 off, bringing the price to $97 with free shipping and delivery. The free shipping is worth it since this is a bulky system. It’s also a small price to pay for 354 square inches of smoking space to prepare delicious meats, veggies, and meals.

When it comes to grilling chicken correctly for a tender, delicious barbecue, there’s a real science to it. You have to be attentive and stay near the grill. That’s not necessarily the case with smokers. What’s more, most add-on smokers, while useful, are relatively small in size and don’t offer a lot of space to cook or prepare food. That’s not the case with the Masterbuilt Analog Electric Smoker, as it features up to 354 square inches of cooking space. There are two shelves, allowing you to prepare multiple foods or meals at once. A removable wood chip tray at the bottom can also be filled, giving your food a unique flavor — like applewood chips! Yum!

A built-in thermostat allows you to adjust, monitor, and control the temperature so that you get evenly cooked meats and foods. You can also keep the temperature consistent for long periods for those extra-long and fall-off-the-bone experiences. The 1800 Watt heating element delivers plenty of warmth and power. It’s electric, so it will need to be plugged in. Keep that in mind when deciding where you’re going to place it.

Normally $150, Walmart is offering this beast — the Masterbuilt Smoker — for $97 with free delivery. That’s over $50 off, and shipping would be expensive, too, because this thing is heavy! Don’t wait on the deal if you want one because we don’t know how long it’s going to last.

