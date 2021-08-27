  1. Outdoors
Grab This Cheap Electric Smoker While It's on Sale at Walmart

By
Masterbuilt Analog Electric Smoker with food inside and on the patio.

It’s never a bad time to grill out or have a cookout unless, of course, you don’t have a grill or smoker. If that’s the case, you should definitely check out the latest smoker deals or even just regular grill deals to get yourself set up!

Or, you could just grab the Masterbuilt Analog Electric Smoker that’s on sale today at Walmart. It’s over $50 off, bringing the price to $97 with free shipping and delivery. The free shipping is worth it since this is a bulky system. It’s also a small price to pay for 354 square inches of smoking space to prepare delicious meats, veggies, and meals.

When it comes to grilling chicken correctly for a tender, delicious barbecue, there’s a real science to it. You have to be attentive and stay near the grill. That’s not necessarily the case with smokers. What’s more, most add-on smokers, while useful, are relatively small in size and don’t offer a lot of space to cook or prepare food. That’s not the case with the Masterbuilt Analog Electric Smoker, as it features up to 354 square inches of cooking space. There are two shelves, allowing you to prepare multiple foods or meals at once. A removable wood chip tray at the bottom can also be filled, giving your food a unique flavor — like applewood chips! Yum!

A built-in thermostat allows you to adjust, monitor, and control the temperature so that you get evenly cooked meats and foods. You can also keep the temperature consistent for long periods for those extra-long and fall-off-the-bone experiences. The 1800 Watt heating element delivers plenty of warmth and power. It’s electric, so it will need to be plugged in. Keep that in mind when deciding where you’re going to place it.

Normally $150, Walmart is offering this beast — the Masterbuilt Smoker — for $97 with free delivery. That’s over $50 off, and shipping would be expensive, too, because this thing is heavy! Don’t wait on the deal if you want one because we don’t know how long it’s going to last.

More Grill and Smoker Deals Available Now

Maybe you want something smaller or bigger? We rounded up the best grill and smoker deals that are available right now. You can check those out below!

Weber 9010001 Traveler Portable Gas Grill

$325 $425
Why stay in one place? Take your grill with you with this portable Weber propane gas grill mounted on an easy rolling cart. Cook up to 15 burgers at once.
Buy at Amazon

Weber 46110001 Spirit E-210 Gas Grill | Liquid Propane, 2-Burner

$469 $530
Porcelain-enabled lid and box make it easy to clean this powerful 2-burner gas grill and heavy duty casters make it easy to move around.
Buy at Amazon

Weber 50060001 Q1000 Liquid Propane Grill, Chrome

$189 $200
If you are looking for a high-quality portable gas grill, this chrome Weber portable propane grill has a stainless steel burner, porcelain-enabled cooking grates, and cast aluminum body and lid.
Buy at Amazon

Weber 45010001 Spirit II E-310 3-Burner Liquid Propane Grill,

$519 $580
Step up your backyard cooking with this 2-burner gas grill's upgraded ignition system, burners, and grease management.
Buy at Amazon

Weber 62016001 Genesis II E-435 4-Burner Liquid Propane Grill

$1,199 $1,300
Smart grill compatible with iGrill 3 app includes high-performance burners, advanced ignition system, searing burner, side burner, and warming rack. Easy clean porcelain-enameled cooking grates.
Buy at Amazon

Weber 62006001 Genesis II S-435 4-Burner Liquid Propane Grill

$1,299 $1,460
Everything is top quality and high performance with the Weber Genesis II propane grill with 4 high-performance burners, a side burner, and a searing station.
Buy at Amazon

