This popular Kershaw pocketknife is $10 for Black Friday

It’s Black Friday, which means huge price cuts on big dollar items. But it also means that you can get a pretty good deal on smaller items, like this pocketknife. While this Kershaw pocketknife, which has dropped to just $10 for Black Friday, isn’t from one of our usual recommendations of pocketknife brands, it does have the backing of customer satisfaction. The Kershaw Cinders is $4 off for Black Friday, bringing it from $14 to $10 for the holiday event. Tap the button below to grab yours today, or keep reading to see why we think this is a good deal.

Why you should buy the Kershaw Pocketknife

The Kershaw pocketknife is a small pocketknife that is perfect for getting everyday tasks done, such as box opening or trimming growths off of trees. About the size of a key, it isn’t meant to do the job of the best self-defense weapons, but rather to be something that helps you throughout your day. Far from being a true disadvantage, we consider the size of pocketknives to be an advantage as part of your array of knives. As per our knife guide, pocketknives are good for precision cutting and are easy to clean. An overly large knife can actually be a disadvantage when your foe is ridiculously thick tape.

When opened, which is done manually, the Kershaw pocketknife has a secure locking system. Despite its small size, the grip is secure due to a combination of the handle’s shape and and highly grippable nylon surface, which has grooves and notches cut into it for a sort of comfortable roughness. The end of the handle includes a bottle opener and loop for attaching to your keychain, making it a cool way to open a beer even when it isn’t helping you solve the day’s problems.

Once again, for today’s shopping holiday, you can get the Kershaw pocketknife for just $10, which is $4 down from the usual $14. And to get it, all you need to do is tap the button below. We aren’t sure when this deal is going away, but the Black Friday to Cyber Monday shopping period is ending soon, so be sure to get it while you still can.

