 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Outdoors

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

This popular Kershaw pocketknife is $10 for Black Friday

John Alexander
By
A man holding a Kershaw Cinder pocketknife.
Image used with permission by copyright holder

It’s Black Friday, which means huge price cuts on big dollar items. But it also means that you can get a pretty good deal on smaller items, like this pocketknife. While this Kershaw pocketknife, which has dropped to just $10 for Black Friday, isn’t from one of our usual recommendations of pocketknife brands, it does have the backing of customer satisfaction. The Kershaw Cinders is $4 off for Black Friday, bringing it from $14 to $10 for the holiday event. Tap the button below to grab yours today, or keep reading to see why we think this is a good deal.

Why you should buy the Kershaw Pocketknife

The Kershaw pocketknife is a small pocketknife that is perfect for getting everyday tasks done, such as box opening or trimming growths off of trees. About the size of a key, it isn’t meant to do the job of the best self-defense weapons, but rather to be something that helps you throughout your day. Far from being a true disadvantage, we consider the size of pocketknives to be an advantage as part of your array of knives. As per our knife guide, pocketknives are good for precision cutting and are easy to clean. An overly large knife can actually be a disadvantage when your foe is ridiculously thick tape.

Recommended Videos

When opened, which is done manually, the Kershaw pocketknife has a secure locking system. Despite its small size, the grip is secure due to a combination of the handle’s shape and and highly grippable nylon surface, which has grooves and notches cut into it for a sort of comfortable roughness. The end of the handle includes a bottle opener and loop for attaching to your keychain, making it a cool way to open a beer even when it isn’t helping you solve the day’s problems.

Related

Once again, for today’s shopping holiday, you can get the Kershaw pocketknife for just $10, which is $4 down from the usual $14. And to get it, all you need to do is tap the button below. We aren’t sure when this deal is going away, but the Black Friday to Cyber Monday shopping period is ending soon, so be sure to get it while you still can.

Editors' Recommendations

John Alexander
John Alexander
John Alexander is a former ESL teacher, current writer and internet addict, and lacks the wisdom to know what the future…
Get an Apple Watch Series 8 at its cheapest-ever price
An Apple Watch Series 8 with the screen turned on.

Prime Day is a good time to land a new smartwatch, and the folks at Amazon have chosen this Prime Day to discount the Apple Watch Series 8. This is good news for fitness and outdoors enthusiasts, as this is one of the newer models of the Apple Watch and new updates make the Apple Watch a hiking must-have. The Apple Watch Series 8 is going for just $280 for Prime Day, which is a $119 discount from its regular price of $280. This is worth pouncing on, as Apple products rarely see discounts this substantial.

Why you should buy the Apple Watch Series 8
The Apple Watch Series 8 is one of the newest generations of Apple Watch, and with it Apple has taken everything people loved about previous versions and made it all even better. The Series 8 has a sleek, comfortable design that looks as good for a night out as it does for a run on the trail. It has advanced sensors that provide insights to help you better understand your health, and it’s able to track things like your temperature, blood oxygen levels, heart rhythm, and sleep stages. The Apple Watch Series 8 makes a powerful fitness partner, and includes safety features like fall detection. The forthcoming WatchOS 10 will make the Apple Watch a true cycling smartwatch as well.

Read more
Cool off this summer: Save $60 on this popular above ground pool
funsicle oasis above ground pool deal walmart june 2023 14 foot round

It's already looking like this summer is going to break the record books all across the country with high temperatures. Texas right now is an oven, with many areas preheating or soon to be close to the same temps. So, if you want to stay cool this summer, you're going to need a little help from something like, say, an above ground pool or any one of the other pool types. Walmart is currently offering the Funsicle 14-foot Oasis Round Above Ground Pool with a SkimmerPlus Pump to keep the water clear and clean at an incredible discount. Normally $358, it's yours for just $298, saving you $60. The pump alone is worth that much. Grab it while it lasts!

Why you should buy the Funsicle 14-foot Oasis Round Above Ground Pool
With your very own pool in your backyard, or front yard if you decide to put it there, it's a great opportunity to test the debate -- should guys wear a Speedo or not? Other than your choice of bathing suit, however, this pool is one of the more convenient solutions, because it comes with virtually everything you need. For starters, the inflated size is about 14 feet by 42 inches (deep) which is enough for quite a few people to swim and move around freely. The oval metal frame tubing gives better support than traditional PVC, plus it comes with a ladder, so you don't have to hop over the sides every time you want to get in.

Read more
This inflatable hot tub is under $400 at Amazon right now
A group of people sit in a SaluSpa hot tub.

Now is the perfect time to check out the best inflatable hot tub deals with $159 off the Bestway Miami SaluSpa 2 to 4 person inflatable hot tub at Amazon. Normally priced at $530, it's down to $371 for a limited time only. If you're keen to enjoy the outdoors even more than usual, this is a great way to gain a hot tub as and when you want it. Check out all we know about it below or hit the buy button to get straight to purchasing it.

Why you should buy the Bestway Miami SaluSpa
Promising the ultimate spa experience, the Bestway Miami SaluSpa offers up to 120 bubble jets that are keen to help soak sore muscles any time you need a treat. It's possible to operate from inside the hot tub thanks to a digital control panel that means you can change the water temperature up to 104 degrees Fahrenheit, along with the flow of the jets, all without ever leaving the comfort of the tub. It even has a power-saving timer so you can automate the temperature up to 72 hours in advance so it's ready when you want it to be.

Read more