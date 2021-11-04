  1. Outdoors
The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Save $60 on this AeroGarden Indoor Garden for Black Friday

Jen Allen
Gardening doesn’t have to require land outdoors for you to enjoy the benefits of growing something. Right now, you can buy an AeroGarden Harvest Indoor Garden for just $90 at Amazon. That’s a massive saving of $60 on the usual price so you get to enjoy all the wonders of indoor gardening at a substantial discount compared to usual. As with all the best deals, you’ll need to be speedy though. We can’t see this offer sticking around for long, with stock likely to expire sooner rather than later. Here’s why this is a fantastic purchase.

If you’ve been checking out the best products for growing food indoors, you’ll sort of know what to expect here. Indoor gardening is definitely possible even with limited space at home.

It’s a high-performance, full spectrum, 20-watt LED high efficiency grow lighting system that is tuned to the specific needs of plants in order to maximize photosynthesis. That means rapid and natural growth, leading to abundant harvests. In the case of the AeroGarden Harvest Indoor Garden, it’s five times faster than soil-based cultivation and super easy to use. It has a control panel that tells you exactly when to add water as well as reminds you when to add plant food, too. The plant food is included as well as a selection of herb seed pods including Basil, Curly Parsley, Dill, Thyme, Thai Basil, and Mint.

Up to six plants can grow at a time, measuring up to 12 inches tall so you’re sure of some fantastic crops here. It’s a great way of enjoying gardening indoors with no need to worry about soil or mess. It looks pretty stylish, too, and makes a great conversation piece with guests.

The AeroGarden Harvest Indoor Garden is normally priced at $150 but right now, you can buy it from Amazon for just $90. A huge saving of $60, that works out at 40% off so this is a truly great time to buy this system. As always with any Black Friday deal, you will need to be quick though. Stock is sure to be strictly limited and you won’t want to miss out.

