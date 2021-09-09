  1. Outdoors
This Chrome Industries Backpack Just Got a Huge Price Cut

By
Chrome Industries Yalta 3.0 15 Inch Laptop Backpack on a white background.

At Amazon right now, you can buy the fantastically versatile Chrome Industries Yalta 3.0 15 Inch Laptop Backpack for just $136, saving you $44 on the usual price. That works out at 24% off meaning this is a great time to upgrade from your existing backpack. If you need to carry plenty of equipment with you at all times but you want to know it’s safe and secure, this is the backpack for you. It’s ideal for a variety of different situations and looks great, too. You’ll need to be quick though as stock is strictly limited at this price and you won’t want to miss out.

Easily offering many of the features that the best backpacks can provide, the Chrome Industries Yalta 3.0 15 Inch Laptop Backpack is a great option if you’re looking for one of the best lightweight backpacks or one of the best travel backpacks. That’s because it’s so versatile.

It’s ultra-tough, with a rolltop with cargo straps and a PU-coated zipper for the main compartment. Designed with urban messengers in mind, there are two rear quick access pockets as well as interior zip pockets. While you can use it as a great way to store a laptop that’s up to 15 inches in screen size, you can also remove the interior to use it as a separate tote, adding to your options. There’s also a Hopper EVA back panel that’s perfect for airflow and heat regulation so you don’t overheat while you’re carrying it.

Well designed in every way, the Chrome Industries Yalta 3.0 15 Inch Laptop Backpack looks good as well, suiting both professional and casual aesthetic styles.

Normally priced at $180, you can buy the Chrome Industries Yalta 3.0 15 Inch Laptop Backpack for just $136 right now from Amazon. That’s a huge saving of $44, making this a particularly appealing deal right now if you want a well-made backpack solution with plenty of options. Snap it up now while stock lasts. It won’t stick around forever.

