  1. Outdoors
This Top-Rated Lawn Mower Just Got a Massive Price Cut at Amazon

By
Greenworks 40V Push Start Electric Lawn Mower with Accessories on white background.

For any homeowner, a well-manicured lawn is a staple of the homeowning experience. Believe it or not, lawn mowing isn’t exactly straightforward and there’s a lot to it — that’s why a mowing 101 guide is so helpful. Of course, the right tools can make the job so much easier, which is why it’s good to keep a finger on the pulse of all of the best lawnmower deals.

Then, there is the choice to go with a gas mower or an electric one. If electric and efficient is more your style, Amazon is offering the Greenworks 40V 2-in-1 Push Lawn Mower, with battery and charger, for $230. That’s $69 off the normal price, and it includes free Prime shipping. Can’t beat that, especially when it comes with the accessories you’ll need.

The Greenworks 40V Cordless Electric Push Lawn Mower is a 16-inch system, with a lightweight cutting deck that can handle small to medium-sized yards. Ideally, it can cut up to half an acre effectively, before needing to recharge, which is about 45 minutes of total runtime. It comes with a battery and a charging system, but more are available if you want to pick up spares. A single battery will charge to full in just 120 minutes. The battery works with a host of additional tools from Greenworks if you ever pick up any other power tools or have other batteries available.

The lawnmower has a single-lever 5-position height adjustment system so you can fine-tune how high, or low, the cut truly is. It’s an easy push-button start system, and it needs no gas, no oil, and will not produce any emissions. It’s both more efficient and safer for the environment. It produces up to 50% less noise and vibrations than a gas mower, too. The “2-in-1” feature means it can be used to mulch and has a rear bag, which is also detachable if you don’t want to use it.

Normally $300, Amazon is offering the Greenworks 40V 16-inch Cordless Electric Push Lawn Mower, with accessories, for $229 plus free Prime shipping and delivery. That’s $69 or 23% off the full price, and it’s one of the better deals we’ve seen in a long while. If you’ve been on the fence about grabbing an electric system, this deal might throw you over. It can get those weeds creeping up the wood panels, too!

More Lawnmower Deals Available Now

If electric isn’t your thing, or you just want to see what else is out there, we have you covered. To assist, we rounded up all of the best offers on lawnmowers you can shop today below.

Makita 36V 18-Inch Electric Push Mower

$399 $499
The 36-volt Makita cordless electric lawn mower with an 18-inch cutting path comes with four 4.0Ah batteries and a rapid charger to make quick and light work of mowing your lawn.
Buy at Amazon

Greenworks G-MAX 40V 17'-Inch Brushed Mower with 4Ah Battery and Charger

$260 $304
This cordless electric mower with a 17-inch cutting path offers rear bagging or mulching and includes one 40V battery and a battery charger for up to 60 minutes of running time.
Buy at Amazon

Snapper 1687914 21" SP Walk Mower Kit, Self Propelled,

$550 $599
This cordless electric mower with a 21-inch cutting path. includes two 82V batteries and a battery charger, for up to 45 minutes running time per battery.
Buy at Amazon

Worx WG779 40V Power Share 4.0 Ah 14-Inch Lawn Mower

$255 $270
This cordless electric mower with two 20V batteries and a dual-port charger provides a 13-inch cutting path suitable for small yards up to 1/8 acre.
Buy at Amazon

Greenworks Pro 21-Inch 80V Self-Propelled Cordless Lawn Mower

$295 $399
The Pro series 21-inch 80V self-propelled mower does not include a battery or charger, so be on the lookout for a battery that's available separately.
Buy at Amazon

American Lawn Mower Company 14-Inch 4-Blade Push Reel Lawn Mower

$81 $110
Sometimes you can't beat a classic, especially at this price. This rotary push motor features a simple T-handle design and 14-inch reel, making it ideal for small lawns (and people on a budget).
Buy at Amazon

