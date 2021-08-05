The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

For any homeowner, a well-manicured lawn is a staple of the homeowning experience. Believe it or not, lawn mowing isn’t exactly straightforward and there’s a lot to it — that’s why a mowing 101 guide is so helpful. Of course, the right tools can make the job so much easier, which is why it’s good to keep a finger on the pulse of all of the best lawnmower deals.

Then, there is the choice to go with a gas mower or an electric one. If electric and efficient is more your style, Amazon is offering the Greenworks 40V 2-in-1 Push Lawn Mower, with battery and charger, for $230. That’s $69 off the normal price, and it includes free Prime shipping. Can’t beat that, especially when it comes with the accessories you’ll need.

The Greenworks 40V Cordless Electric Push Lawn Mower is a 16-inch system, with a lightweight cutting deck that can handle small to medium-sized yards. Ideally, it can cut up to half an acre effectively, before needing to recharge, which is about 45 minutes of total runtime. It comes with a battery and a charging system, but more are available if you want to pick up spares. A single battery will charge to full in just 120 minutes. The battery works with a host of additional tools from Greenworks if you ever pick up any other power tools or have other batteries available.

The lawnmower has a single-lever 5-position height adjustment system so you can fine-tune how high, or low, the cut truly is. It’s an easy push-button start system, and it needs no gas, no oil, and will not produce any emissions. It’s both more efficient and safer for the environment. It produces up to 50% less noise and vibrations than a gas mower, too. The “2-in-1” feature means it can be used to mulch and has a rear bag, which is also detachable if you don’t want to use it.

Normally $300, Amazon is offering the Greenworks 40V 16-inch Cordless Electric Push Lawn Mower, with accessories, for $229 plus free Prime shipping and delivery. That’s $69 or 23% off the full price, and it’s one of the better deals we’ve seen in a long while. If you’ve been on the fence about grabbing an electric system, this deal might throw you over. It can get those weeds creeping up the wood panels, too!

