For shoppers who have been planning to take advantage of electric scooter and electric bike deals to help with their daily commute, you’ll see a lot of discounts from this year’s best Black Friday deals. In fact, you don’t even have to wait, as retailers like Amazon have already started slashing prices ahead of the holiday. Amazon’s early Black Friday deals include this $50 price cut for the Segway Ninebot E22, which brings the electric scooter’s price down to $500 from its original price of $550.

The Segway Ninebot E22 features a top speed of 12.4 miles per hour and a max range of 13.7 miles, but you can choose to upgrade the electric scooter’s battery to bring those figures up to 15.5 miles per hour and 27 miles, respectively. It has a max load of 220 pounds, but it can quickly fold away in just one step. It’s also light enough at just below 30 pounds, so you can carry it once it’s folded up when you’re riding subways, for example.

The electric scooter comes with a variety of safety features, including a dual braking system that applies an effective braking distance of as short as 13 feet. Its 9-inch tires are puncture-free, and they provide more stability and comfort compared with Segway’s previous models. The Segway Ninebot E22 also comes with a 2.5W LED headlamp so you can see well at night, and a tail light that provides improved safety and visibility.

For a very portable but extremely reliable electric scooter, you can’t go wrong with the Segway Ninebot E22. It’s currently available from Amazon for just $500, after a $50 discount to its original price of $550. If you’re already looking forward to all the places you can go with the Segway Ninebot E22, you shouldn’t hold yourself back as there’s a chance that stocks will run out. Click that Buy Now button as soon as possible.

