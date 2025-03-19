 Skip to main content
Jetboil’s rebooted Flash 1.0L Fast Boil is hotter, better, faster, stronger

The next generation of Jetboil's wildly popular camp cook system is better than ever

Jetboil’s OG Flash has been a staple of my camp and overlanding kits for years. The dead-simple design boils water quickly and reliably, and the entire kit packs down into a very travel-friendly footprint, making it ideal for everything from overnighting backpacking trips to extended off-road/car camping expeditions. Now, the popular camp tool is getting a reboot to make it better in every way.

The next-gen version, dubbed the Jetboil Flash 1.0L Fast Boil, isn’t an all-new product, but rather a substantial upgrade that fixes the most common minor issues of its predecessor. Most notable is the turn-and-click igniter system with a built-in position indicator that works just like your stovetop at home. So, there’s no need to bring a lighter or separate ignition source, and it’s easier to set the temperature than ever. Just push, click, and you’re cookin’.

The design also features a thermochromatic heat indicator integrated into the cozy to let you know at a glance when your water is ready. Other welcome improvements include heat-resistant grips around the base that make for safer and easier handling, a ceramic-encased electrode, and a sturdier, three-point locking system to ensure the entire unit is properly connected, minimizing the risk of spills and burns. Now, unpacking and setting up the system — including the lidded cookpot, the burner base, the fuel canister, and the canister stabilizer — takes barely 30 seconds. Boiling half a liter of water takes just two minutes. Fill it with water, hit the igniter, and you’re ready to prepare your favorite backpacker meal in roughly three minutes.

The Jetboil Flash 1.0L Fast Boil is available now in four colorways for $129.99 (with free shipping) directly from the manufacturer’s website.

Mike Richard
Mike Richard
Contributor
