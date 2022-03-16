If you’re shopping for kayak deals, check out Walmart’s special sale today on the Intex Challenger K2 Inflatable Kayak. Whether you’re a newbie looking for your first kayak or an experienced paddler who wants an inflatable to keep in your car or truck, the Challenger K2 is a good choice. At $175 off, the Intex Challenger K2 Inflatable Kayak, complete with oars and hand pump, is on sale today for just $164, the price slashed from the normal $340.

Buy Now

The Intex Challenger K2 Inflatable Kayak is a complete package. It comes with front and back grab lines, a removable skeg, inflatable seats and backrests, a cargo net, and two 86-inch collapsible aluminum paddles. You also get a double-action hand pump for quickly inflating or deflating the craft. Just bring your life jacket and start paddling.

When inflated, the Intex Challenger K2 Inflatable Kayak is 11.5-feet long, 2.5-fee wide, and 1.25-feet deep. The K2 meets U.S. Coast Guard regulations and is NMMA (National Marine Manufacturers Association) certified and TUV approved. TUV is an international safety standard. Made of 30-guage PVC vinyl, the Challenger K2 is rated for a maximum of 400 pounds including passengers and gear.

This kayak is small and light enough to stash in your vehicle so you’ll never miss a chance to try out a new lake, river, or stream. Deflated, the K2 Challenger packs down to just 16.25- x 12.50- x 23.13 inches, (LWD). It weighs just over 38 pounds so it’s easy to transport before or after it’s inflated.

This low-profile inflatable kayak is designed to handle rough waters but remains comfortable for just noodling around a lake. You wouldn’t be likely to use the Challenger K2 for long voyages, but it’s appropriate for more casual occasions such as weekend trips or general recreation purposes including fishing.

This is an excellent opportunity to pick up a versatile inflatable kayak that can hold two people. Walmart’s normal price for the Intex Challenger K2 Inflatable Kayak is $340, but you can save $175 if you buy today for $164. Shipping is free but we don’t know how long the sale will last, so don’t hesitate if the Challenger K2’s specifications meet your requirements. This deal is a great chance to get on the water this weekend without spending a lot of money.

Buy Now

Editors' Recommendations