Burton celebrates Pride, LGBTQ+ community with cheeky new gear

Be you and show up. That was the brief given to LGBTQ+ artists worldwide entering the Burton Snowboards 2022 Design Your Pride competition, and this is the message being put across in their latest collaboration, the Burton x Happy Impulse Capsule. This bold, sideways take on Pride apparel from competition winner Happy Impulse — aka Roberta Hall – is designed for a community that lives Pride 12 months of the year. “I wanted to make something that I’m going to wear not only in June because I already show up every day as a queer artist,” says Hall.

The message may not be subtle, but then again, why should it be? It’s a giant middle finger against discrimination from both the LGBTQ+ and the snowboard community. It’s a collaboration not just of design but of ideology, individuality, and non-conformity and to show exactly what you think of anyone who discriminates against you living your life. “The message behind the collection is simple,” says Hall, “Show up as you. Show up as an ally. Show up as someone who is there for the community. There for your friends and for your creativity inside of your soul.”

The decision to move away from traditional Pride colors and graphics was deliberate, with Hall explaining, “I didn’t have to put rainbows on anything. In fact, the whole collection is black and white. It felt fitting— Happy Impulse means trying to find the joy in all of life’s bullshit.” With a brief of ‘be yourself and show up,’ it’s hardly a surprise, given Hall’s self-proclaimed subversive nature, that this collaboration challenges the concept of ‘rainbow-washing.’ The black and white design underpins the nonconformist, authentic nature of the Burton x Happy Impulse collection and has that classic Burton look about it.

This limited edition collection, featuring a hoodie, cap, and t-shirt, is available in Burton stores and over on Burton’s website, where you can also read more about Burton’s commitment to putting aside $2 million annually to support organizations with values that align with theirs. This includes the likes of Venture Out, who are committed to making wild spaces more inclusive and supporting LGBTQ+ communities to utilize outdoor spaces, including leading wilderness and backpacking trips.

Make a statement and show the middle finger to discrimination this Pride month with the Burton x Happy Impulse Capsule.