8 Best Yard Games for Family Fun and Friendly Competition

Now that we’ve persisted through the decade that was March and April of 2020, summer is officially on the horizon. No matter what the social atmosphere looks like when temperatures begin to rise, collecting some vitamin D and fresh air, albeit in your backyard or neighborhood park, is good for the mind, body, and soul. The best yard games are a safe and enjoyable way to bring the family together or reconnect with your friends through some good old-fashioned competition.

Although a cure for boredom and cooped-up craziness goes a long way nowadays, a yard game for adults should offer more than just an opportunity to pass the time. Nevertheless, when the sun comes out and those board games and puzzles seem less enticing, the best yard games provide enjoyment that is both stress-reducing and wholeheartedly entertaining.

Growing up is for people who give up, or at least people who forget about the benefits of group recreation, teamwork, and youthful expression. Below we’ve included some of the best yard games that will keep boredom at bay and bring out the inner child in everyone.

Cornhole

An all-time backyard classic, cornhole is a game that will forever be an essential part of tailgates, backyard barbecues, and family game nights. This durable wooden cornhole set from GoSports is regulation size, comes equipped with a carrying case and the necessary bean bags for easy use right out of the box, and is delivered as a blank canvas for you to decorate with paint or stickers the way you see fit. Besides, there’s nothing quite like securing bragging rights over your buddy with a bean bag in one hand and a celebratory beer in the other.

Spikeball

Spikeball has become one of the next great American backyard games over the last few years and it’s easy to see why. This four-player game is easy to learn, inherently competitive, and is brimming with blood-pumping fun, but it can also be played lightheartedly with children present, making it a great yard game option for your next barbecue or a day of shenanigans with the boys.

Croquet

Croquet is one of the oldest games on the list but it has persisted across generations because of its perfect balance of amusement and ease, and can be enjoyed by adults and kids alike. Referred to as paille-maille in the 16th and 17th centuries, croquet is played with wooden or plastic balls, a mallet, and hoops that are planted into the ground. It’s easy to set up, easy for everyone to play, and offers a ton of pastime entertainment.

Badminton

Badminton is one of the ultimate tests of backyard athleticism and dexterity. In fact, it’s an Olympic sport, meaning it can easily turn family yard time into all-out competitive fun if need be. It works best on larger lawns in order to have ample space, but you might be surprised how small of an area you can fit the net into for a casual game. This set is equipped with a complete net setup as well as four badminton rackets, two foam head birdies, and an easy-to-transport carrying bag.

Bocce Ball

The objective of throwing an object at a target, now organizationally known as bocce ball, dates back further than the Roman Empire, so there must be a reason why such a simple game can carry on for centuries. Simply put, it’s an easy game that can be played in any space and fulfills the competitive atmosphere you’re searching for. We’re also suckers for aesthetics, and this durable, park-ready set is beautifully designed and sophisticated. If you get really into it, you can easily set up a bocce bar in your backyard.

Bucket Ball

Bucket ball is essentially beer pong for the outdoors, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing. You don’t need a drink in your hand to enjoy a simple game of shooting. Bucket ball is a portable and fun game for the whole family. This set includes 12 playing cups (six of each color), two game balls (offered in different types for separate occasions and events), and a carrying tote.

Pro tip: You can craft a DIY yard pong game at home with multiple buckets and any kind of ball to save money without sacrificing any fun.

Frisbee Toss

Frisbee toss is one of our favorite yard games because it isn’t as effortless as some of the other games on the list. Even though it’s family-friendly, you’ll need to exhibit a certain level of coordination and focus to excel at Frisbee toss. Ropoda’s Frisbee game set is delivered with two lightweight and durable PVC pole stands, two standard-sized discs, and ground stakes for added performance and stability. Simply set up the stands, place a plastic bottle or can on top and try to knock them off.

Chippo

You can get out of bed early and hit the local course for your golf cravings, or you can set up one of these Chippo games in your backyard and practice your short game at home. Chippo, as they describe it, is the “glorious lovechild of golf and cornhole,” and if that doesn’t pull you in, once you try to chip one of these foam balls into a net, and fail enough times, you’ll quickly get sucked into wanting to conquer the game.

