Best Memorial Day Mountain Bike Deals and Sales for 2021

You may find it hard to resist today’s Memorial Day mountain bike deals. We are monitoring Memorial Day sales in all major categories and will continue to do so throughout the sales event. We’re fully aware that Prime Day sales are likely to have deeper discounts and that Prime Day is expected to fall sometime in the second half of June. However, this year’s Memorial Day mountain bike deals are active today and with significant savings. If you buy now, you will get out on the hills and trails weeks faster than if you buy during the Prime Day sales.

Best Memorial Day Mountain Bike Deals
GT Men's Avalanche 29-Inch Mountain Bike

$750 $1,070
The right bike for intermediate and advanced riders, this GT bike has an aircraft-quality aluminum triple triangle frame, hydraulic disc brakes, and 27 speeds.
GT Aggressor Pro Mountain Bike

$500 $670
Navigate rocky terrain quickly with this GT bicycle. It offers optimal durability and handling so you can ride without worrying about toppling over.
Hiland 26-Inch Dual-Suspension Mountain Bike

$340 $400
Dual double disc brakes, a 21-speed Shimano shifter, and front and rear suspension provide a smooth, controlled ride on all types of roads and surfaces.
Huffy Hardtail Mountain Bike, Stone Mountain 24- to 26-inch

$191 $200
Equipped with a suspension fork to even out bumps, the Stone Mountain bike is a fine choice for children, rated for ages 12 to 19. The steel frame takes a beating and has a limited lifetime warranty.
Totem MX1 Electric Mountain Bike

$1,200 $1,300
This 350W battery-powered electric mountain bike can give you a boost to help with tough inclines, up to 20 mph in top assistance mode when pedaling. It includes a SunTour suspension for control.
Schwinn Signature Boys' Thrasher 24-Inch Mountain Bike

$350 $400
Rated for people from 4-foot, 6-inches tall to 5-foot, 5-inches tall, this bike's aluminum frame, front suspension fork, and seven-speed twist shifter make it good choice for children.
Schwinn Women's Standpoint 27.5-Inch Mountain Bike

$400 $430
This is a moderate-performance mountain bike with an aluminum frame for strength and reduced weight and a Schwinn suspension for control. All-terrain tires mean you never have to turn around.
Nishiki Men's Pueblo 26-inch Mountain Bike

$280 $330
The Nishiki men's Pueblo 26-inch mountain bike has a heat-treated steel frame and 60mm fork travel, allowing it to handle the hills and trails with a Shimano drivetrain and aluminum wheels.
Sirdar S-900 27 Speed 27.5-Inch Mountain Bike

$350 $370
With an aluminum alloy and high-carbon steel frame, this versatile and rugged mountain bike offers both strength and lightness,
Loocho 21-Speed Foldable 26-Inch Mountain Bike

$266 $280
No need for a bike rack for this foldable 26-inch mountain bike. Just fold it up and put it in your trunk or back seat. Portability is the Loocho's greatest assets.
Should You Shop the Memorial Day Mountain Bike Sales?

The only reason to hit the pause button on buying a new ride from the selection of Memorial Day mountain bike deals is if you’re not in a hurry and would rather wait a few weeks to see what you can score during Prime Day. The Prime Day deals for mountain bikes and other outdoor equipment include wider selections and, in general, lower prices. But if you see compelling Memorial Day mountain bike deals, you should realize that same model, size, and color may not be cheaper during Prime Day, and it might even sell out and be unavailable if you wait.

There’s no question, however, that overall Prime Day bike deals will include vastly more choices and typically greater discounts than during the Memorial Day sales. In fact, this year’s Prime Day bike sales will likely be at the lowest prices of the year. If your bike-buying strategy encompasses the full year, don’t assume that if you wait until Black Friday in November that you’ll score even greater savings than during Prime Day. There probably will be some lowest-price-of-the-year mountain bike deals during Black Friday, but in general, the Prime Day prices will match or even beat Black Friday prices.

Why the turnaround in price cuts during the two mega sales events? A few factors are in play here, particularly for 2021. In the past two years, Prime Day price cuts overall have been close to, the same as, or in some cases even better than the Black Friday sales.

Last year’s Prime Day was delayed until October due to pandemic-related concerns about Amazon’s warehouse staffing and an expected slowdown in consumer spending. Consumers actually increased their spending for anything used for exercise, work, cooking, and entertainment. Outdoor sports equipment sales also did well during the pandemic, despite declining or exhausted inventories and shipping delays. This year many restrictions on local travel have loosened or been lifted entirely, parks are open, and interest is still high in exercise at home and outdoor activities.

In addition, October isn’t traditionally a hot market for outdoor fitness and sports equipment other than winter sports such as skiing, snowboarding, and skating. For that reason, retailers with already depleted inventories didn’t have much to sell and not much motivation to offer killer deals during Prime Day 2020.

But this year, the Prime Day outlook for mountain bikes and other outdoor exercise equipment and gear is excellent. Factories have rebooted, retailers have been busy restocking inventories, and the early summer Prime Day date coincides when mountain bikes and other types of bicycles have sold extremely well and enjoyed the deepest discounts.

So Prime Day bike sales will be amazing. But many of the same factors also hold true for Memorial Day mountain bike sales. If you don’t want to wait for Prime Day but would rather get back on the hills and trails as quickly as possible, this is indeed an excellent opportunity for you to score a great deal on an awesome new mountain bike.

