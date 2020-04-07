There is nothing worse than being eaten alive when you’re trying to enjoy time in the great outdoors. Whether you’re hanging out in your backyard or posted up with a tent on a riverbank, insect repellent is extremely handy in combating bug bites and the pesky bumps and irritations that come with them. We gathered a collection of the best insect repellent formulas to repel everything from mosquitos and ticks to gnats and fleas.

Mosquitos and ticks aren’t just out to suck your blood and make sure you have a bad time outdoors; their ability to carry disease makes them quite dangerous.

The best insect repellents come in a variety of different solutions with varying degrees of longevity and application. The most common are topical sprays or creams that exude scents that tend to help stave off insects; however, you may have also seen those mosquito repellent bracelets on the shelves as well.

In short, though they seem like an easy solution to a pesky task, these bracelets really don’t work as advertised. In lieu of that, we recommend you opt for a spray, lotion, or cream that you can apply to either your skin, your clothes, or that you can hang up in the area around you.

It’s important to note that some of the plant extracts used in these formulas can give off a scent that is unpleasant for not just the mosquitoes, but for your own nostrils, too. DEET is one of the most commonly used ingredients in the best insect repellent solutions, but its smell can be too much to handle for some, and if used improperly, can cause damage to clothes, skin, and surrounding wildlife. In that case, some eco-friendly options infused with lemon and eucalyptus oils are going to work best for fighting off insects while retaining a clear, healthy conscience.

Off! Deep Woods Insect Repellent VIII Dry Spray 2-Pack

In terms of value and effectiveness, Off!’s dry spray insect repellent comes second to none. It’s by far the most effective and long-lasting solution for repelling dangerous, pesky bugs while you enjoy time outdoors as it puts up a vapor barrier on your skin that mosquitoes and other bugs will shy away from. It’s a 25% DEET powdered-dry spray that won’t leave your skin oily or greasy, either, but it will leave behind white residue if sprayed on dark attire (so be mindful of that).

Highlights:

Dual pack offers a fantastic value

Utilization of DEET provides unparalleled protection from insects

Can present a strong smell for some

For those who dislike the way DEET touches the nostrils, Sawyer Products offers an effective formula packed with 20% picaridin for long-lasting protection from bugs like mosquitoes and ticks. This solution is by far our favorite bug spray without DEET, mainly because picaridin is second-best when it comes to efficacy, but it also because it is fragrance-free and safe for all ages and fabrics.

Highlights:

Utilizes picaridin for effective protection against harmful insects

Fragrance-free for those with a sensitive nose

Safe for fabrics, metals, and users of all ages

(Parental note: “The nonprofit Environmental Working Group (EWG) does not recommend using any bug spray on children under six months of age; however, if necessary, it suggests treating clothes with permethrin. After a child reaches six months, picaridin is the safest choice.”)

Repel Plant-Based Lemon Eucalyptus Insect Repellent

If you’re looking for a sure-fire, plant-based option to stave away insects, the Repel lemon eucalyptus insect repellent is highly effective and easy on the wallet. It’s worth noting, though, that the scent on this solution is as potent as a skunk spray, and because it’s applied straight on your skin, it will linger for a while. This smell, however, is what creates the barrier you need for useful protection for up to six hours and this is without question one of the best insect repellent formulas on Amazon.

Highlights:

DEET-free formula

Potent smell that is either loved or despised

Plant-based solution that’s safe for everyone, including fabrics and metals

