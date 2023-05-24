 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Outdoors

3 golf simulators that won’t break the bank (and one that definitely will)

Check out these three simulators to improve your golf game at home

Joe Allen
By
A golf ball sitting in grass.
Stocksnap

Improving your golf game isn’t always easy, and it isn’t always obvious what the next step should be. There are books you can try, of course, as well as plenty of videos and other things that might help you improve your game in theory. There may also be a few clubs that you’re using that you should simply swap out of your bag entirely. Ultimately, though, getting better at golf means playing golf. Practice makes perfect, after all.

Unfortunately, some people have more time for golfing than others. If you find yourself short on time to actually hit the links and check out an Instagram-worthy course, or if you find that the weather isn’t good enough to practice year-round, then a golf simulator may do the trick.

Recommended Videos

What is a golf simulator?

A pile of golf balls.
Pexels

Golf simulators are really exactly what they sound like. These technologies are designed to give you a chance to practice a wide variety of swings and improve your game without hitting the course. As a result, they come in a pretty wide array of forms, and that’s especially true as they get cheaper and cheaper.

Related

In general, golf simulators involve you hitting a ball into a net or doing another sort of swinging motion and then seeing how your ball might have fared were you actually on the course. If you’re looking to improve your game but can’t afford to break the bank, then we’ve got a few simulators under $1,000 you should try. These simulators don’t tap into the full potential of what a golf simulator can be, but they’ll help you improve your game nonetheless.

SwingLogic SLX Microsim and Telescoping Stick – $235

SwingLogic SLX
SwingLogic

A great simulator for recreational golfers, SwingLogic’s simulator even comes with a toy golf club that you can use to practice your swing. Whether you use the toy club or your own real clubs is up to you. Using an SLX MicroSim sensor that attaches to your club, this simulator pairs with E6 Connect software that allows you to play on a variety of different courses for just $9.99 per month in addition to the cost of your simulator. Setup is a little bit intense, but once you’ve got everything working, this simulator is a great option that actually improves your game.

But It Now on Amazon

OptiShot 2 Golf-In-A-Box Simulator Package – $499

Optishot 2 golf simulator package.
Optishot

Designed to be a one-stop shop that has everything you need to golf inside regardless of the weather, this simulator package comes with both a swinging pad and software as well as an OptiShot full portable hitting net, an OptiShot hitting mat, a 10-foot USB cable to connect the simulator to your computer, two foam practice balls, and two adjustable rubber tees. This system is very easy to set up, and it allows you to start swinging balls into the net (which is 8.5 feet tall) almost as soon as you get the software set up. Although the setup is easy, you might find that this package is a bit finicky and inaccurate, so don’t be surprised if you have to move the system because of poor lighting or another external factor.

But It Now on Amazon

Read more: Play Golf? These official PGA Tour men’s shorts are 63% off

Exputt RG Real-Time Putting Simulatorm – $469

Exputt Indoor Putting Simulator.

Not the ideal simulator to practice your drives, but this real-time putting simulator can turn you into a much better putter in a pretty short amount of time. The Exputt RG comes with a track that has a backstop at the end, and it uses a high-speed camera to analyze both your swing and the movement of the ball to simulate how your ball would perform under a variety of conditions including weather, slopes, breaks, and green speed. Getting your ball near the hole is certainly a challenge, but Exputt RG will help you more than almost any other simulator out there.

Buy It Now on Exputt

Trackman Indoor Golf Simulator – $49,999

Screen from Trackman indoor golf simulator.
Trackman

If you’re not on a budget, then the Trackman Indoor Golf Simulator may be the best option for you. This option is custom-tailored so that it can fit in any space, whether it’s your garage or another part of your home. Be prepared, though — once you set up this simulator, that part of your home is officially taken. Trackman’s full-price indoor golf simulator is the option preferred by many professional players as well as some high-end golf teachers. The system uses a combination of radar and multi-camera tracking to determine how your ball will move, and it uses an enormous screen to show you where the ball would land. It’s just playing golf without any of the concern about whether those clouds on the horizon look like rain.

But It Now from Trackman

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Contributor
Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The…
Snowboarding for beginners: With our slang guide, you won’t look like a newbie
Learn your snowboard slang this winter and know the difference between a tomahawk, a taco, and a scorpion bail
Snowboarders walking

Snowboarding is more than a sport. In fact, without being too transcendental, snowboarding is a culture; it's a way of being. Snowboarding for beginners is about more than just learning the complex skills involved in a new sport. Sure, that means you need to have all the right snowboard gear to look the part — without going overboard and being labeled as having all the gear but no idea what you're doing — but you also need to learn the lingo.

I appreciate that simply by using the word lingo, I've outed myself as being well above the age that most people would consider appropriate for slang. Fortunately, snowboard slang doesn't have an upper limit. Besides, let's face it — when we're all geared up in our snowboard helmets and goggles, who can tell anyway?

Read more
Take a break at one of these U.S. National Parks this winter
From snowy vistas to winter sun and everything in-between, winter is a great time to explore U.S. National Parks

There's never really a bad time to visit a U.S. National Park. At any time of the year, they have plenty to offer, but some parks can be inhospitable during the height of summer thanks to massive crowds and sky-high temperatures. Winter is an especially unique time of year to explore, with landscapes and wildlife changing and adapting to the season. With fewer vehicles on the road and fewer hikers on the trail, you can feel as though the whole park is yours when you visit during what most people — wrongly — call the off-season.

National Parks have something on offer for everyone, too. Whether you're looking for wildlife or hiking trails, opportunities for winter camping, or a sightseeing break to mix up your journey to or from a ski resort. There are over four-hundred national parks to choose from in the U.S. and reducing it down to just a few for winter has been no easy task, but these — we think — are the best national parks to visit in winter.

Read more
These are the 11 best coolers like Yeti, but cheaper
Forget the usual "buy once, cry once" mantra — you can find one of the best Yeti-like coolers for far less than $300.
A man hauling a gray wheeled Pelican cooler on a beach.

If you're into long beach days, family picnics at the park, weekend car camping with the dogs, or really anything that involves eating and drinking outdoors, you're no doubt familiar with the Yeti brand. There’s no denying that Yeti makes some of the world’s best coolers. They’re also among the most expensive. Still, they’ve developed a diehard following of buyers willing to “buy once, cry once,” assuming that $400 cooler might be the last they ever need to purchase. But, if you’re looking for solid alternatives with the same rock-solid cooling technology and near-bullletproof construction, these are the best coolers like Yeti but cheaper.

Read more