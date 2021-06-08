You’ve no doubt evolved beyond buying neckties and golf-themed desk tchotchkes as Father’s Day (or birthday or Christmas) gifts. The dads in your life deserve better. If Pops is the camping sort, consider something fun, unique, and legitimately useful for the outdoors this year. These are the best camping gifts for dads in 2021.

Nemo Stargaze Recliner Luxury Chair

Your camp-loving dad already has half a dozen collapsible camp chairs. What he doesn’t have is a portable luxury camp recliner. Nemo’s Stargaze Recliner Luxury Chair is the closest thing to a Lay-Z-Boy for camping enthusiasts. The hanging “hammock”-style design sets up fast and guarantees the most comfortable round-the-campfire sitting experience ever. A built-in pocket and cupholder ensure the essentials are never out of reach. When it’s time to break camp, it packs down into the included bag in under a minute.

Suunto 9 Peak Titanium Smartwatch

Smartwatches are practically required these days among active outdoorsmen who love to track every aspect of their adventures. Suunto is elevating the smartwatch experience yet again with its all-new Suunto 9 Peak Titanium. The flagship watch is the smallest, thinnest, and toughest watch the company has ever designed. Wearers can track blood oxygen level measurements, weather reports, heart rate monitoring, training metrics — the list goes on. It promises 170 hours of GPS recording capacity and 80 comprehensive sport modes. Plus, it’s all wrapped in a sleek, minimalist, Nordic-inspired design that any dad will love.

Sunski Foxtrot Polarized Sunglasses

Few gifts deliver the style, versatility, and functionality of a pair of good sport sunglasses. These Sunski Foxtrot shades are available exclusively at Huckberry. The retro aviator style is timeless. Hell, your pops probably had a pair just like these in the 70s. The frames are polarized and thermally hard-coated to both prevent glare and resist scratches. Lightweight construction guarantees all-day comfort, whether fishing, camping, or relaxing in the pool. Plus, they offer full-spectrum UV protection for your dad’s peepers.

All-Terrain Crocs

First, Crocs were trendy for a hot minute. Then, they were dorky. Now, hardcore enthusiasts realize they’re a must-have for just about any outdoor adventure. It’s obvious why: They’re affordable, near-bulletproof, and easy to slip on and take off in any condition. Love ‘em or hate ‘em, they’re among the most versatile footwear on the market.

Cairn Obsidian Collection Quarterly Subscription Box

Subscription boxes are a dime a dozen these days. Frankly, most are uninspiring. Cairn’s Obsidian Collection is one notable exception. It’s the brand’s flagship subscription box, delivering premium gear from the world’s best outdoor brands right to your dad’s door. The contents differ each month, but the boxes routinely include top-shelf offerings from Rumpl, Black Diamond, Eagle Creek, Marmot, and more.

VSSL JAVA Coffee Grinder

Holing up in the backcountry for a week doesn’t have to mean forgoing your morning coffee routine. VSSL’s Java Coffee Grinder is the perfect addition to any camp coffee-making kit. Ultra-strong construction, including a stainless steel burr, ensures the Java is built to last and delivers a consistent grind every time. It offers 50 distinct settings, in fact, so you’re ready to brew everything from cowboy coffee to espresso. Just add hot water and your favorite beans.

Solo Stove Bonfire

Camping without a good campfire is hardly camping at all. Solo Stove’s Bonfire is a go-anywhere fire pit that guarantees a safe, reliable campfire no matter where dad’s plans take him. Solo’s Signature 360 Airflow Design delivers smokeless, high-efficiency heat using just about any flammable organic material. It’s the traditional campfire in the woods, elevated.

Yeti Hopper Flip 18 Soft Cooler

Of course, a good campfire requires campfire beers (or hard seltzer or whatever Pops is into these days). Yeti brings decades of world-class cooler expertise to bear on its Hopper series of soft coolers. The Hopper Flip 18 is the ideal size for front-country camping, with enough room for 20 cans (assuming a 2:1 ice-to-can ratio). The high-density fabric shell is waterproof, lightweight, and puncture-resistant, so it’ll survive just about anything, save for bear attacks. Molle webbing provides for easy attaching of extra accessories and gear to the outside.

Leatherman Charge Plus Custom Multi-Tool

Any dad who loves camping and the outdoors already has a great multi-tool, possibly a drawer full of them. But few own a custom multi-tool designed just for them. Leatherman’s top-tier Charge+ is one of the best in its catalog, offering 19 of the most used and useful tools. Take it to the next level by ordering through the Leatherman Custom Shop, where you can add custom lettering, artwork, and patterns for a truly one-of-a-kind Father’s Day gift.

Filson Weatherproof Leather Duffle Bag

A properly packed camp trip requires the right bag to wrangle your outdoor gear and accessories. Filson delivers with its Weatherproof Leather Duffle Bag. With a 42-liter capacity, it’s sized just right for a long weekend away. What sets it apart as a gift worth giving, however, is the beautiful, heirloom-quality construction. The English Bridle leather trim and handles are tanned by century-old tannery Wicket & Craig right here in the USA. Sure, it’s pricey, but it’s probably the last duffle bag your dad will ever want.

Bose SoundLink Color II Bluetooth Speaker

A weekend in the woods doesn’t have to mean camping in monk-like silence. Give your camp dad the gift of good tunes on the go with Bose’s SoundLink Color II Bluetooth Speaker. At roughly five inches cubed, it’s ultra-portable for toting just about anywhere, and the silicone exterior ensures it won’t get banged up in the process. Built-in Bluetooth technology allows for streaming audio wirelessly from your smartphone up to 30 feet away. The lithium-ion battery is good for up to eight hours of playtime on a single charge.

