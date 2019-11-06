Get Ready for Great Black Friday Deals on Outdoor Gear

Picture yourself enjoying a quiet camping trip at your favorite spot. Now, picture yourself stuck in the mall during Black Friday. Which mental image do you like better?

If you want to get new toys for your next trip and avoid the Black Friday madness, shop for the best deals on outdoor gear online. The Manual crew will be searching for discounts from some of the top retailers in the industry — we’re talking Backcountry, Columbia Sportswear, Patagonia, Marmot, Mountain Hardwear, The North Face, and more — so you don’t have to.

Do you want to camp more in the backcountry? Check out deals on backpacking gear. Is there an adventure on your bucket list? Start thinking about what you’ll need and take advantage of the Black Friday discounts. Outdoor activities should not be expensive hobbies. There are high price tags on high-quality gear, but sales like these mean you can stockpile new gear without emptying the bank account.

Best Black Friday Days on Outdoor Gear

You can find the best Black Friday deals on outdoor gear right here. Bookmark this page and check back in for updates as we get closer to Black Friday. There will be some can’t-miss discounts to check out before Thanksgiving, but we’re looking forward to the best deals starting on Black Friday and continuing through Cyber Monday. We’ll be highlighting men’s apparel and footwear as well as outdoor essentials such as tents, sleeping bags, sleeping pads, camp cookware, water filtration systems, and much more.

What to Know About Black Friday 2019

Thanksgiving falls near the end of November this year. We’ll see some deals on Turkey Day, but the majority of the action will happen on Black Friday, November 29 and Cyber Monday, December 2. Retailers will typically increase discounts for online shoppers on Cyber Monday, but that doesn’t mean that the weekend will be lacking deals. If we had to pick specific times to shop, though, we would definitely choose Friday and Monday.

REI Black Friday

Huge shoutout to REI, one of our favorite retailers. Since 2015, the nationwide co-op has been asking Americans to #OptOutside rather than give in to the seduction of Black Friday. This year, however, REI is stepping it up by hosting several environmental clean-up events across the country and offering DIY kits so folks can host their own. Because let’s face it: We create too much trash and the outdoors are suffering because of it.

We're closed again this Black Friday and calling everyone for a nationwide day of action. Who's in? #OptOutside https://t.co/tmktQHPK5h pic.twitter.com/bUuuzva4Ti — REI (@REI) October 23, 2019

We wholeheartedly agree with the philosophy and initiative. You won’t see any deals from REI on Black Friday, however, we’re looking forward to what the retailer has in store for Cyber Monday.

